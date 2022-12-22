Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Experiencing 'Crazy Dizziness,' Having a 'Hard Time Breathing'

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress revealed on social media that doctors are running a number of tests after she was hospitalized for difficulty breathing

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on December 22, 2022 10:39 AM
tori spelling
Tori Spelling. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tori Spelling is dealing with some unexpected health troubles ahead of the holidays.

On Wednesday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 49, posted a selfie from a hospital bed, revealing to her followers that she was hospitalized after experiencing dizziness and difficulty breathing.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she wrote over the now-expired Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," Spelling continued, seemingly responding to critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

The Spelling It Like It Is author added that doctors are "running a battery of tests" and her symptoms included "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

She admitted that all she wants is to "get home to my kids." Spelling is mom to sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15 and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, whom she shares with Dean McDermott.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Tori Spelling attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)
David Livingston/FilmMagic

Spelling is often vocal about any health troubles she faces on social media.

Back in February, she shared on Instagram that she was making plans to get her breast implants redone after learning that the implants she got 20 years ago could potentially cause health complications and needed to get replaced, but she continuously put off scheduling the surgery.

"I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again," Spelling told E! News.

She mentioned the issue to her kids at one point, and Spelling's oldest, Stella, made sure to follow up. "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.' "

Spelling said that in the years since the Food and Drug Administration's 2011 advisory that "the longer a woman has silicone gel-filled breast implants, the more likely she is to experience local complications," she knew in the back of her mind that her older implants should probably get replaced, but "put it off" for years.

Recently though, with more women opting to have their implants removed and the FDA warning that they could cause a rare type of cancer — and Stella's urging — Spelling said that she's realized she can't wait any longer.

"For health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it," she said at the time. "Because there's scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body."

"So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done?" the mom of five continued. "Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy — that is taking the forefront. Because it's OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway."

