Tori Spelling Says Ulcer on Eye Is 'Healing' After Stepping Out in Bedazzled Eye Patch

Tori Spelling is on the mend.

Days after revealing that she had an ulcer on her eye, the 49-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared with commenters on Instagram Thursday that she was healing well "thanks to antibiotic drops" prescribed by her doctor.

"I explained in caption but I have an ulcer in my eye it's healing thx to antibiotic drops," she replied to a fan who questioned why she was covering her eye.

Her update came after she was photographed on Monday wearing a bejeweled hot pink eye patch whilst out in Los Angeles with her best friend Laura Rugetti, to celebrate the release of Rugetti's collaboration with Hidden Crown Hair.

For the outing — held at Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood — the two wore near-identical outfits beginning with cut-off hot pink blazers and black pleated satin skirts with thigh-high splits. The pair carried feathered clutch bags, too.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling covered up her condition with a sparkling hot pink eye patch, which she revealed on Thursday was created by Rugetti.

"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time…" Spelling wrote, captioning a series of snapshots from the evening. "When your hair best launches her clip in extension line...you support even with an ulcer in your eyeball. Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me. I'm proud of this #boss."

"I love you!!!!!!!!! Thank you for being the most supportive best friend," commented Blowing LA star Rugetti.

Tori Spelling. Tori Spelling/instagram

Spelling's 1.6 million followers were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing on Thursday, "I'm sorry you have a cornea ulcer. Wishing you a very fast recovery. You both look amazing ❤️." A second added, "Only Tori can make an eye patch look 🔥🔥 amazing! 👏."

The star first revealed her eye condition on March 24 in a post on her Instagram Story. Revealing she was recovering from having an ulcer removed from her eye, she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying down, "Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days."

According to medical professionals at Mount Sinai, corneal ulcers are rare but are most commonly caused by an infection — though everything from dry eyes, allergies, inflammatory disorders, scratches on the eye surface and leaving your contact lenses left overnight could contribute. Symptoms include blurry or hazy vision, bloodshotItching, sensitivity to light and painful, watery eyes.

Treatment depends on the cause. Severe ulcers often require a corneal transplant, but eye drops are typically prescribed to reduce swelling and inflammation.