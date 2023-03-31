Tori Spelling Says Ulcer on Eye Is 'Healing' After Stepping Out in Bedazzled Eye Patch

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed antibiotic drops are helping her eye to heal

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 10:07 AM
Tori Spelling,Laura Rugetti
Tori Spelling and Laura Rugetti. Photo: SplashNews.com

Tori Spelling is on the mend.

Days after revealing that she had an ulcer on her eye, the 49-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared with commenters on Instagram Thursday that she was healing well "thanks to antibiotic drops" prescribed by her doctor.

"I explained in caption but I have an ulcer in my eye it's healing thx to antibiotic drops," she replied to a fan who questioned why she was covering her eye.

Her update came after she was photographed on Monday wearing a bejeweled hot pink eye patch whilst out in Los Angeles with her best friend Laura Rugetti, to celebrate the release of Rugetti's collaboration with Hidden Crown Hair.

For the outing — held at Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood — the two wore near-identical outfits beginning with cut-off hot pink blazers and black pleated satin skirts with thigh-high splits. The pair carried feathered clutch bags, too.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling covered up her condition with a sparkling hot pink eye patch, which she revealed on Thursday was created by Rugetti.

"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time…" Spelling wrote, captioning a series of snapshots from the evening. "When your hair best launches her clip in extension line...you support even with an ulcer in your eyeball. Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me. I'm proud of this #boss."

"I love you!!!!!!!!! Thank you for being the most supportive best friend," commented Blowing LA star Rugetti.

Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend Paw Patrol 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing
Tori Spelling. Tori Spelling/instagram

Spelling's 1.6 million followers were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing on Thursday, "I'm sorry you have a cornea ulcer. Wishing you a very fast recovery. You both look amazing ❤️." A second added, "Only Tori can make an eye patch look 🔥🔥 amazing! 👏."

The star first revealed her eye condition on March 24 in a post on her Instagram Story. Revealing she was recovering from having an ulcer removed from her eye, she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying down, "Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days."

According to medical professionals at Mount Sinai, corneal ulcers are rare but are most commonly caused by an infection — though everything from dry eyes, allergies, inflammatory disorders, scratches on the eye surface and leaving your contact lenses left overnight could contribute. Symptoms include blurry or hazy vision, bloodshotItching, sensitivity to light and painful, watery eyes.

Treatment depends on the cause. Severe ulcers often require a corneal transplant, but eye drops are typically prescribed to reduce swelling and inflammation.

Related Articles
Tori Spelling,Laura Rugetti
Tori Spelling Wears Bejeweled Hot Pink Eye Patch and Matching Ensemble with Hairstylist Laura Rugetti
Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend Paw Patrol 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing
Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend 'PAW Patrol' 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing
Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott,
Tori Spelling Says Son Liam Will 'Forever Be My Baby' in Emotional 16th Birthday Tribute
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Shares Update on Daughter Stella's Health After 'Really Scary' Hospital Visit
Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling Enjoys 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' Days After Daughter Stella's Hospitalization
Tori Spelling, Denise Richards
Tori Spelling Reveals She Decided to Cruise Denise Richards' OnlyFans Page During Christmas Dinner
Tori Spelling's Son Beau Poses on 100th Day of School as Tribute to Late 'Grandpa Aaron' Spelling
Tori Spelling's Son Dresses Up on 100th Day of School as Tribute to Late 'Grandpa Aaron' Spelling
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Experiencing 'Crazy Dizziness,' Having a 'Hard Time Breathing'
Tori Spelling Says the 'Hits Keep Coming' After Sharing Picture of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling broadway Mean Girls
Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at 'Mean Girls' : 'We Had the Best Time'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Tori Spelling visits SiriusXM Studios on October 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tori Spelling Says She Spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days: 'I Couldn't Stop'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella, 14, Home from the Hospital; Diagnosed with Hemiplegic Migraine
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from 'Beverly Hills, 90210' with Former Costars Jennie Garth, Lindsay Price
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Shares 'Aftermath of a Brilliant Family Feast' with Dean McDermott and Kids