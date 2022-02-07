The Beverly Hills, 90210 star realized that “for health reasons” it was a good idea to switch them out, amid advisories from the FDA that older implants could lead to complications

Tori Spelling Decided to Get Her Breast Implants Redone Because Her Daughter Was 'Concerned'

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star learned that her implants, which she got 20 years ago, could potentially cause health complications and needed to get replaced, but she continuously put off scheduling the surgery.

"I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again," Spelling, 48, told E! News.

She mentioned the issue to her kids at one point, and Spelling's oldest, Stella, made sure to follow up.

"It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.' "

Spelling said that in the years since the Food and Drug Administration's 2011 advisory that "the longer a woman has silicone gel-filled breast implants, the more likely she is to experience local complications," she knew in the back of her mind that her older implants should probably get replaced, but "put it off" for years.

Recently though, with more women opting to have their implants removed and the FDA warning that they could cause a rare type of cancer — and Stella's urging — Spelling said that she's realized she can't wait any longer.

"For health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it," she said. "Because there's scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body."

"So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done?" the mom of five continued. "Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy — that is taking the forefront. Because it's OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway."

Spelling had first announced her plans to get a new set of breast implants in November.

"After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," she wrote on her Instagram Story.