Tori Spelling Says Her and Her Kids Are on a 'Continual Spiral of Sickness' After Mold Infection Found in Home

The actress checked into urgent care, noting how her family keeps "getting sick, [with] one infection after another," including "respiratory infections" and extreme allergy-like symptoms too

By
Published on May 11, 2023 12:17 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFJnJPvaj8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D Verified • Urgent Care Center torispelling's profile picture Verified Let’s talk about MOLD… - Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right 😡? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection Edited · 21m
Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling will vacate her home after an "extreme mold" infection was found in her home, resulting in a "continual spiral of sickness" for her family.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared on Instagram that she and her children visited urgent care after they had a pattern of getting sick, just to "get better. To get sick again."

"Let's talk about MOLD…" Spelling, 49, wrote, alongside photos featuring her children in urgent care — Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, Beau Dean, 6.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home," her caption began.

"But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she continued. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Enter Mold inspection!" Spelling wrote, explaining the inspectors "discovered extreme mold in our home" and that "the pieces all started to fall into place."

Spelling also asked her followers if anyone had experienced mold infection before describing the harrowing experience. "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another," she explained. "Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well."

"As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT," the actress wrote.

If her family's health concerns weren't her only issue, Spelling also shared, "It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in [the] midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."

The Los Angeles native will admittedly now look "for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do." In reference to her future plans, Spelling described how "we are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We'd be lost how to tackle this without."

"And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they've been continually," added Spelling. "Just get them in school right 😡?"

This isn't the first time Spelling publically shared a health update.

After being spotted with a bejeweled eye patch in April, she appeared on the 9021OMG podcast where she detailed how she developed an ulcer in her left eye, causing the need for the new accessory.

"It's my fault. I did this to myself," explained Spelling to cohost and former costar Jennie Garth. "I have contacts but I wear daily ones. So at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want. I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."

