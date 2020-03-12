Top Italian Soccer Player Daniele Rugani Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Juventus Football Club star Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus announced the news on Wednesday with a statement on both Twitter and the club’s website.

The club shared that at this time, Rugani is not showing any symptoms.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” Juventus added.

The announcement came after Juventus held practice earlier on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Rugani is the first player in the country’s top soccer division to test positive.

The club’s other star, forward Cristiano Ronaldo was not at the practice and has not been around Rugani since his diagnosis.

Ronaldo is currently in Portugal “pending developments related to the current health emergency,” Juventus said, according to AP.

Ronaldo was visiting his mother who had a stroke earlier this month, AP reported.

As of Wednesday, Italy has more than 12,000 coronavirus cases, CBS News reported. At least 800 people have died.

Italy is currently on lockdown in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

President Donald Trump has since issued a ban on travel from Europe in response to the virus.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said addressing the U.S. from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The new rule will go into effect Friday at midnight, Trump stated.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said.

Trump added that the restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom. The travel restrictions will not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 1,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, PEOPLE previously reported.

31 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

The majority of U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding.

Worldwide, there are now 121,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,373 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.