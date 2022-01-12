Top Chef Star Gregory Gourdet Reveals 40 Lbs. Weight Loss: 'Pressed the Health Reset Button'

"This was hard!" Gregory Gourdet said of his weight loss journey on Instagram Tuesday

Gregory Gourdet is showing off the results of his health journey.

The Top Chef star, 46, revealed that he lost 40 pounds in the last half of 2021 after giving his body a "health reset."

He shared a carousel of before and after side-by-sides, ending with a final after photo as he opened up about his "pandemic weight journey" on Instagram Tuesday.

"212# to 172# This was hard! 😩💪🏾✨," Gourdet captioned the snap. "Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020."

Opening up about his experience, he added that while he "pressed the health reset button in July" when he was at his "highest weight ever," he quickly discovered that previously successful methods like intermittent fasting and yoga weren't working.

"I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again," Gourdet shared. "I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight. Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto."

From his physical therapist to his personal trainer, Gourdet thanked those who helped him throughout his journey.

He then "reminded" his followers "that health isn't measured by weight. Thick or thin, always love yourself," encouraging them to "Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don't compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies."

The three-time James Beard Award semifinalist concluded by sharing he has "a very long road to recovery," noting that he wants to "be in shape" for the opening of his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann, set to open in late spring.

Gourdet starred in season 12 of Bravo's Top Chef, placing as the runner-up to winner Mei Lin. He later appeared in the show's 17th season featuring previous all-stars.

Since the show, he became the Director of Culinary Operations at Departure Restaurant in Portland, where he oversees food programming, menus and events.