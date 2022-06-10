Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller Rushed to Hospital After Discovering Her Pregnancy Is Ectopic

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoD0FoI3da/ emilyfayemiller Verified Trigger warning ⚠️ Pregnancy loss So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about. However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops. I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital. I waited in A&E until 3pm the next day, when I finally got my scan. As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy. For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst. It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying. I hadn’t eaten or drunk for 24 hours at this point, as I had to have an empty stomach for the scan and for potential surgery. So you can see in the picture I was sniffing cams protein cookie bcos I was so hungry. But at least I had finally been given a bed which meant I was hours away from being out of this pain. But this did feel very bitter sweet. At 10pm Wednesday I was taken into surgery and I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least. I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and h

Credit: emilyfayemiller/Instagram