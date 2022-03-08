Though Tony Hawk says the healing process for this broken bone will also be difficult because of his age, he is "up for the challenge"

Tony Hawk Suffers a Broken Femur, Says Recovery Will Be Hard 'Because of Its Severity'

Tony Hawk is recovering from a broken bone.

The legendary professional skateboarder shared an unfortunate update on Instagram about his recent injury, including an image of an X-ray as well as a video of himself walking with a pair of crutches.

"Yesterday sucked," Hawk, 53, told his followers on Tuesday. "I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I'm up for the challenge."

Tony Hawk Tony Hawk | Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

He continued, "There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for 'Until The Wheels Fall Off,' Sam Jones' documentary about my life & career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age. The answer is complicated, but ultimately it's because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health like nothing else."

Hawk also discussed a promise he's made to himself many times before: "I won't stop skating until I am physically unable."

He added, "A broken leg — with plenty of hardware — will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.' "

The athlete, also known as Birdman, concluded his post by expressing his gratitude to his fans and loved ones.

"Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family — and all of you — for the love and support through the years; I wouldn't be here without you," he said. "See you on the other side. 🦅🛹."

In 1999, Hawk made history by completing the first documented "900" skateboarding trick during the X Games in San Francisco. In the ten years of practice before he successfully landed the technique, he claimed he had suffered from broken ribs, back injuries and several concussions and even lost teeth.

Reflecting on the career-defining in an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, he said he felt "a great relief" after achieving his then long-desired goal.