Tony Bennett and Wife Susan Benedetto Wear Purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, which his family revealed in a profile for AARP The Magazine in February 2021

Tony Bennett and wife Susan Benedetto are marking an important time of the year.

The 95-year-old musician posted a picture to Instagram Wednesday, in which he and Benedetto, 55, wore complementary purple shirts to mark Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

"June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. Susan and I are going purple with the @alzassociation to raise awareness for a disease that is impacting our family and many of yours," Bennett wrote alongside his post. "We hope you join us and #GoPurple to #ENDALZ!"

In the comments section, the couple received a warm message from the Alzheimer's Association for showing support.

"Thank you, Tony & Susan, for sharing your story and raising important Alzheimer's awareness. 💜 #ENDALZ," the organization wrote.

Alzheimer's is a brain disease characterized by progressive memory loss and can often lead to dementia, per alz.org. Many of those who suffer from the disease end up losing their ability to speak, understand and recognize their loved ones.

Bennett's family opened up about his secret battle with Alzheimer's disease in a profile for AARP The Magazine in February 2021.

There, the legendary musician's family said that Bennett was officially diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2016, and opened up about why they decided to share his story now.

Benedetto said that they made the difficult decision to go public about her husband's diagnosis without his input, as he is "incapable of understanding the disease," AARP said.

According to the profile, Bennett is still capable of recognizing his friends and family and has been spared some of the worst symptoms of Alzheimer's — such as episodes of rage, terror and depression.