Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Slams Alabama Abortion Bill as 'Too Restrictive'    

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren is speaking out against Alabama’s abortion ban.

“I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive,” Lahren, 26, said on Twitter Thursday. “It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

In another tweet, she challenged anyone who would question her Christian faith because of her less conservative views about abortion.

“If you think banning abortion with no exception for rape or incest will stop women from terminating pregnancy, you’re not being honest with yourself,” the Fox Nation host said. “P.S. you’re not God so don’t you dare evaluate my Christian faith based on your moral superiority complex.”

The national conversation turned to Alabama this week, where Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the “Alabama Human Life Protection Act.” The bill, which bans abortion even in cases of incest or rape, has been widely criticized. Many celebrities have spoken out against it, and talk show host Busy Philips introduced the hashtag #YouKnowMe, encouraging women to share their stories of abortion. Several celebrities answered the call, including Minka Kelly and April Love Geary have spoken about their own abortions.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken up in support of a woman’s right to choose.

“I’m pro-choice, and here’s why,” Lahren explained on an episode of The Voice in 2017. “I am someone who’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

“I can sit here and say that, as a Republican,” she continued. “And I can say, ‘you know what? I’m for limited government. So stay out of my guns. And you can stay out of my body as well.'”

However, Lahren’s comments on The View landed her in hot water among conservatives, including her then-boss Glenn Beck, who she worked for when she hosted a show on The Blaze. Comments she had previously made in which she called women who support abortion “straight-up baby killers” resurfaced after her appearance on The View.

Lahren responded at the time on Twitter, saying, “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “Conservatives don’t have to exist in a monolith and share the same brain on every issue. It’s okay.”