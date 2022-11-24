Tom Jones Reveals His Second Hip Replacement: 'Papa Has Two New Hips Now!'

Sir Tom Jones is ready to be on the move.

The "It's Not Unusual" singer, 82, shared that he's out of surgery with a brand new hip on Wednesday..

"Papa has two new hips now!" he revealed in an Instagram post.

Sharing a message for his supporters, he added, "For all those concerned and sent in well wishes, I am pleased to report my recent surgery went very well ... "

He continued and vowed that he is "following orders and doing my physio, so happy to say I will be back soon!"

The Grammy-winning artist completed his post with a looking emoji, a knee-bending emoji, and a coy a smiley face.

In the comment section, he received support from Gavin Rossdale, who called Jones, "The bionic man ❤️"

Emma Willis, wife of actress Bruce Willis, also told Jones she was, "Sending love Tom xx"

Jones' surgery comes months after speculation spread that he collapsed before a performance in July.

He shut down reports, assuring fans that he was instead getting over a bout with laryngitis.

In a statement shared on Twitter at the time, he said he traveled from the United Kingdom to Budapest the night before, and awoke to an "uncomfortable throat."

Jones said a specialist diagnosed him with viral laryngitis, and "strongly advised" postponing Wednesday night's show. He also prescribed Jones medication and told him to go on vocal rest.

"I did NOT 'collapse' anywhere at any time, that is pure rumor," he wrote. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

He went on to apologize for canceling the show but said it's since been rescheduled for the next month.

The Voice UK coach emerged from a five-year hiatus in 2021 with the covers album Surrounded By Time, his first release since his wife of 59 years, high school sweetheart Melinda "Linda" Rose Woodward, died of cancer in 2016.