Tom Jones Reveals His Second Hip Replacement: 'Papa Has Two New Hips Now!'

"So happy to say I will be back soon!" Tom Jones said as he announced that he had a successful hip surgery

By
Published on November 24, 2022 04:07 PM
tom jones
Tom Jones. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty

Sir Tom Jones is ready to be on the move.

The "It's Not Unusual" singer, 82, shared that he's out of surgery with a brand new hip on Wednesday..

"Papa has two new hips now!" he revealed in an Instagram post.

Sharing a message for his supporters, he added, "For all those concerned and sent in well wishes, I am pleased to report my recent surgery went very well ... "

He continued and vowed that he is "following orders and doing my physio, so happy to say I will be back soon!"

The Grammy-winning artist completed his post with a looking emoji, a knee-bending emoji, and a coy a smiley face.

In the comment section, he received support from Gavin Rossdale, who called Jones, "The bionic man ❤️"

Emma Willis, wife of actress Bruce Willis, also told Jones she was, "Sending love Tom xx"

Jones' surgery comes months after speculation spread that he collapsed before a performance in July.

He shut down reports, assuring fans that he was instead getting over a bout with laryngitis.

In a statement shared on Twitter at the time, he said he traveled from the United Kingdom to Budapest the night before, and awoke to an "uncomfortable throat."

RELATED VIDEO: Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'

Jones said a specialist diagnosed him with viral laryngitis, and "strongly advised" postponing Wednesday night's show. He also prescribed Jones medication and told him to go on vocal rest.

"I did NOT 'collapse' anywhere at any time, that is pure rumor," he wrote. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He went on to apologize for canceling the show but said it's since been rescheduled for the next month.

The Voice UK coach emerged from a five-year hiatus in 2021 with the covers album Surrounded By Time, his first release since his wife of 59 years, high school sweetheart Melinda "Linda" Rose Woodward, died of cancer in 2016.

Related Articles
Tom Jones performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 27, 2021 in London, England.
Tom Jones Denies 'Pure Rumor' That He Collapsed Onstage, Postpones Show Due to 'Viral Laryngitis'
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Has 'No Idea' If More on the Way, Steps Out for the First Time After Birth of 11th Baby
Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'First Bout' with COVID: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It for So Long'
Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'First Bout' with COVID: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It for So Long'
Dan Reynolds/Instagram. Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless After Knee Sprain: 'Health and Rehabilitation'.
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless After Knee Sprain: 'Health and Rehabilitation'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Model Daisy Lowe Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan Saul: 'I Am Officially Your Fiancée'
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Sarah Lee was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma
BBC Journalist, 29, Tells of 'Terrifying Surprise' After Mole Misdiagnosis Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer
hospital
Young Mother Learns Her Toothache Was a Brain Tumor Symptom: 'I Was Ready to Plan My Funeral'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery
Comedian Lil Duval Reveals He Was Hit by a Car
Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Elton John Hits Stage for First Time in Nearly 2 Years for Farewell Tour After Pandemic, Hip Surgery Delays
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch Separates from Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage: 'I Am Totally Devastated'