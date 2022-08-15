Tom Holland 'Taking a Break' From Social Media: 'It's Very Detrimental to My Mental State'

Tom Holland is stepping away from social media.

On Saturday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 26, announced in an Instagram video that he's going on a social media hiatus in order to focus on his mental health.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he explained. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Holland added that with his announcement, he wanted to shed light on Stem4, a U.K.-based teen mental health charity that he sponsors. The charity provides mental health educational tools such as apps, conferences, and other resources.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done," Holland told his followers. "So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier."

"Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated," he added in the caption. "Love to you all, and let's get talking about mental health ❤️."

The actor received a number of well wishes and praises under his post from followers and fellow stars.

"Love you man ❤️," Justin Bieber commented.

"Man, you're an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and your mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!" WWE star Ricochet wrote.