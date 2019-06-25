Tom Holland Had Trouble Walking After Working Out with 'Ripped' Jake Gyllenhaal

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have a serious bromance going on, but you won’t see them in the gym together anytime soon.

The actors, who share the big screen together in Spider-Man: Far From Home, have developed a close friendship, but as Holland, 23, revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, one workout with Gyllenhaal, 38, was enough.

Gyllenhaal pushed an apprehensive Holland into working out together.

“I have to be honest, I didn’t want to go, because Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped,” Holland told Stephen Colbert. “And I’m really competitive, [but] I’m not Jake Gyllenhaal, he’s a big guy.”

Still, Holland joined Gyllenhaal for a workout while they were doing press in China.

“We start working out, we’re doing ab exercises and leg exercises, and then he turns to me and he goes ‘Tom, do you want to hop on the treadmill and warm up?’ ” Holland recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Warm up? I’m roasting mate, I’m finished.’ “

But at Gyllenhaal’s request, they ran a mile, and a newly confident Holland insisted they bump up to two miles.

“I’m like, ‘A mile? What are we, pressed for time? C’mon, let’s do two.’ So immediately I am regretting suggesting doing two miles,” Holland told Colbert. “And there’s, like, a law in the gym that you can’t run slower than the guy next to you. You just can’t. So I’m running next to him, two minutes in I’ve got a stitch, I’m wishing everything was over. But there’s nothing that’s going to get me off of this treadmill. I will beat Jake Gyllenhaal in this race.”

Gyllenhaal kept pushing Holland to up the incline, and the young actor pretended to be on board.

“He’s like, ‘Let’s do 3.5 [miles],’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, let’s do 4! Why 3.5? Why stop there?’ ” Holland said.

However, the intense workout soon caught up with Holland. While doing press for the Marvel film later that day, he struggled to even walk, to the point where other people were noticing — but it made for a solid joke.

“Genuinely, I’m sitting there and a journalist goes, ‘What’s wrong with you?'” Holland said. “I said, ‘Well, I do all of my own stunts.’ “

Holland and Gyllenhaal have been traveling the world together for their press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and have formed a tight bond in the process. Earlier this month, Gyllenhaal had high compliments for the British actor while on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“Who is the sexiest Avenger?” Degeneres asked him, to which he quickly replied, “Spider-Man,” referring to his costar Holland.

Spider-Man: Far From Home — which also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, and Samuel L. Jackson — is in theaters July 2.