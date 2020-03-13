Tom Hanks Shares Photo from Quarantine with Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are giving fans an update about their health after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and Wilson, also 63, from quarantine on his Instagram.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he captioned the shot.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

The star ended by referencing a line from his iconic movie A League of Their Own, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

The update comes just a day after Hanks revealed that he and his wife were diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus while visiting Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks had been on Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted following his diagnosis.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”