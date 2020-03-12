Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Opens Up About Parents' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s son Chet Hanks is updating fans on his parents’ health after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old opened up about the diagnosis in a video shared on Instagram just hours after his father announced that he and his wife, both 63, were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

“What’s up everyone? Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” he said in the clip. “They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.”

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” he continued. “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it,” he added. “Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Hours before Chet’s video message, Tom shared on Instagram that he and Rita had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of a pair of gloves inside a hazardous waste disposal bin.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he shared. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Tom is currently in Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment,” the statement read.

As for Rita, the singer-songwriter performed at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane on Thursday and the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. She also recently appeared on Australia’s Today show.

Worldwide, there are now 121,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,373 deaths.