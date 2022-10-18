'Harry Potter' 's Tom Felton on Rehab and Mental Health: 'The Alcohol Wasn't the Problem. It Was the Symptom'

The Harry Potter alum opened up about his alcohol use and getting help with his mental health in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 01:19 PM
Tom Felton attending the Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 10, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Ian West/getty

Tom Felton is opening up about his substance abuse and mental health struggles in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

After growing up in the spotlight, the Harry Potter alum, 35, admitted in the book — released on Oct. 18 — that throughout his mid-to-late 20s, he started "drinking to escape" and spending a lot of time at dive bars "craving normality" while living in Los Angeles.

"I went from being not particularly interested to regularly having a few pints a day before the sun had even gone down, and a shot of whiskey to go with each of them," he wrote.

"The alcohol, though, wasn't the problem. It was the symptom. The problem was deeper," Felton said, later learning that his mental health was struggling.

Beyond the Wand Cover Tom Felton

Felton revealed that the situation became so bad that his manager, then-girlfriend, and agents eventually staged an intervention, demanding he get help as they were concerned about his drinking and behavior.

He recalled a message from his lawyer that "hit the hardest" and made him more willing to get help.

"My lawyer, whom I'd barely ever met face to face, spoke with quiet honesty," Felton wrote. "'Tom,' he said, 'I don't know you very well, but you seem like a nice guy. All I want to tell you is that this is the seventeenth intervention I've been to in my career. Eleven of them are now dead. Don't be the twelfth.'"

Following his intervention, Felton went to a rehab facility in Malibu, which he fled less than 24 hours after checking in. He later went to a second rehab facility but revealed that he got kicked out after being found in a girl's room.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Tom Felton unveils the new Professor Sprout's Greenhouse feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London on June 21, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)
Mike Marsland/Getty

After adopting his dog Willow, Felton said he began to get his life back on track, however, "the numbness returned" a few years later. He eventually went to rehab again, which he praises himself for doing on his own.

"I can honestly say it was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make. But the very fact that I was able to admit to myself that I needed some help — and I was going to do something about it — was an important moment," Felton said. "I am no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I'm not okay."

"I am not alone in having these feelings," he continued. "Just as we all experience physical ill-health at some stage in our lives, so we all experience mental ill-health too. There's no shame in that. It's not a sign of weakness."

The star added that this realization is, in part, the reason why he decided to share his story. He wants to help others who are struggling by removing the stigma attached to therapy.

"By no means do I want to casualize the idea of therapy — it's a difficult first step to take — but I do want to do my bit to normalize it. I think we all need it in one shape or another, so why wouldn't it be normal to talk openly about how we're feeling?" Felton wrote.

Related Articles
WATFORD, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Tom Felton unveils the new Professor Sprout's Greenhouse feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London on June 21, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)
The Biggest Revelations from Tom Felton's 'Beyond the Wand' Memoir
Emma Watson, Tom Felton friendship
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Talks Normalizing Mental Health Struggles: 'There's Nothing Wrong with Me'
Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly Shares Heartfelt Message for World Mental Health Day: 'It's Ok to Not Be Ok'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says He Had to Address His Mental Health to 'Be Good for People Around Me'
Tina Majorino
'Napoleon Dynamite' 's Tina Majorino on Her Mental Health: 'It's Hard to Be a Human'
Deadly Trails stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane.
'Big Sky' 's Dedee Pfeiffer Details 'Rebirth' After Battling Alcohol Addiction: 'Help Is There'
Tom Felton/Instagram . Tom Felton Reunites with Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs: ‘My Father Heard About This Play I Was in’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFQMw1OFix/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D.
Tom Felton Reunites with 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs: 'My Father Heard About This Play I Was in'
LOS ANGELES, CA - December 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andy Grammer visits the Young Hollywood Studio on December 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Mendez/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)
Andy Grammer Loves Therapy: 'People See Me as the Happy Guy' but 'We All Need Help in Some Ways'
Laura Harrier Cosmo
Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'
Michael Klim attends Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Reveals CIDP Diagnosis: 'My Health Began to 'Deteriorate Drastically'
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Jonah Hill attends the 'Mid 90's' photocall during the 69th Berlin International Film Festival Berlin at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films to Avoid Anxiety Attacks: 'Important Step to Protect Myself'
depressed woman
Students Can Take Mental Health Days in 12 States
TOM FELTON as Draco Malfoy
Tom Felton Says Playing 'Evil Wizard' Draco Malfoy Did Him 'No Favors with the Girls' in School
Tom Arnold Talks Weight Loss Journey
Tom Arnold Reveals How He Lost 75 Lbs. After Suffering Mini Stroke: 'I Made Exercise a Ritual'
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?