Dancing with the Stars' Tom Bergeron, 63, Shows Off His Chiseled Abs in Shirtless Selfie

Tom Bergeron is ripped!

The Dancing with the Stars host, 63, showed off his chiseled abs in a shirtless selfie on Instagram ahead of the reality dance competition’s semifinals episode. Bergeron shared a screenshot of a text, which featured the photo of himself next to 34-year-old dance pro Sasha Farber‘s shirtless picture that was also shared on Instagram Monday.

“Note the careful placement of love-handle-hiding chair,” the longtime TV host captioned the post, referring to the chair that hid his lower stomach in the selfie. He also texted Farber, “Is this the official excitement pose?” noting their similar arm poses.

Though DWTS fans have yet to see a shirtless Bergeron in the franchise’s 26 seasons, social media followers are familiar with the father of two’s fitness routines in the gym.

When he’s not hosting ABC’s reality dancing competition, Bergeron enjoys boxing and working up a sweat at an Equinox gym with his trainer.

Most recently in January, the star showed off his shadowboxing skills in a video shared on Instagram.

“What it looks like when you decide to beat the crap out of your invisible friend,” he jokingly captioned the footage.

When Bergeron turned 60 in 2015, he told the Newbury Port News that he felt more fit than ever in his life.

“I feel great. I’m a gym rat. I’m very healthy. I guess I’ve come to realize what I’ve heard a lot of other people say, that age is just a number,” he said.