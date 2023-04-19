Tom Arnold Says He Needs 'to Live as Long as I Can' for His Kids After His Mini-Stroke Last Year (Exclusive)

Tom Arnold wants to be the best dad he can be.

After suffering a mini-stroke in 2022, the comedian and actor tells PEOPLE that "not only do I have to try to set the best example, but I need to live as long as I can" for his two children he shares with ex-wife Ashley Groussman: son Jax, 10, and daughter Quinn, 7. "Every day with these kids, man, that's an opportunity for something good," he says.

Once recovered from the mini-stroke, Arnold, 64, started his weight loss journey with the help of his coach Charles D'Angelo, who offered to help him four years prior when they first met. He previously told PEOPLE how D'Angelo helped him realize he needed to put himself first if he wanted a future, and a lot of their work was centered on changing the comedian's mindset.

courtesy tom arnold

"We all know what we need to be doing, but getting yourself to do it can be a different story," the True Lies actor said at the time. "Having someone in your corner who cheers you on but also calls you out and challenges you is crucial. Charles has been that for me."

Arnold admits that "I do still think, what if today was the last day? Have I done right by my kids?"

"Unless I'm more patient than I ever thought I could be, or whatever, it's very helpful to not assume, well, I'm going to live for 30 years," he continues. "Because it's very helpful to go, okay, today's the day. Today's the day that is going to be the best day. Because if somebody has to think back on this day with these kids, I want them to know I was here, we were together, and I was 100%."

Arnold will soon be seen making a cameo in the CBS series True Lies (based on his hit 1994 film with his friend Schwarzenegger).