Tom Arnold Reveals How He Lost 75 Lbs. After Suffering Mini Stroke: 'I Made Exercise a Ritual'

"I used to only look at my face in the mirror, which was hard enough, but now I face the whole thing,” Tom Arnold tells PEOPLE about feeling better since beginning his weight loss journey in January

Tom Arnold is feeling better than ever and showing off the results of his hard work.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 63-year-old comedian opened up about the progress he's made in his recent weight loss journey, dropping 75 lbs. since he began in January. Arnold says he's always struggled by not having any conscious habits with eating, adding, "The enemy of success for me was spontaneity with food."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I filmed four movies in Rome in the last year and a half. Everybody in Rome goes out and has 5-hour meals, smoking and drinking, that's just the lifestyle," he tells PEOPLE. "I would do well all day, and then I'd go back to my hotel by myself and see the amazing menu, then I'd think, 'Life is short, what if I never get to eat this authentic Italian food again? This food is my only friend!'"

The actor also admits that he would often dig around the kitchen late at night whenever he put his children to bed.

"Some days I would graze all day, on days I would have to film I might eat 6000 calories at 9 p.m. after a long day of eating nothing … the problem was there wasn't any structure," Arnold says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Arnold Talks Weight Loss Journey Credit: courtesy tom arnold

It wasn't until a health scare on January 17 that Arnold realized he needed to make some lifestyle changes, not only for himself but for his children — daughter Quinn Sophie, 6, and son Jax Copeland, 9.

"I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 — it's what I do to get my kids out of the bathtub — when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black, as if there was a curtain coming down," the Roseanne alum explained.

Though parts of his vision came back before he went to bed, he called his ophthalmologist and got tests run. Another doctor later revealed he suffered a mini stroke and Arnold checked into the UCLA hospital for additional testing.

"They said I hadn't had a major stroke and they couldn't see any problems, but as a 63-year-old single father of a 9- and 6-year-old, it was scary," the star says. "On top of all of this, two years ago I had massive organ failure. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care these last few years."

After recovering from the mini stroke, Arnold started his weight loss journey with the help of his coach Charles D'Angelo, who offered to help him four years prior when they first met. He says D'Angelo helped him realize he needed to put himself first if he wanted a future, and a lot of their work was centered on changing the comedian's mindset.

"We all know what we need to be doing, but getting yourself to do it can be a different story," the True Lies actor says. "Having someone in your corner who cheers you on but also calls you out and challenges you is crucial. Charles has been that for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's Desire to Become a Mom Sparked Her Weight Loss – Here's How

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Arnold has started to prioritize eating healthy meals throughout the day and "made exercise a ritual," hoping to show his kids that he has to take care of himself in order to be a great dad.

"First thing out of bed each day, no matter where I am, I'm on the elliptical for 30-60 minutes," he explains. "The kids and I leave for school at 7 a.m., so my morning at home begins at 5:30 a.m. At first, the kids would come out and want to talk, now, they both say 'Dad has to do this for his mental health,' so it's modeling great habits for them. I don't run to food to escape my feelings or stress any more, I have a plan and I follow it, that's it."

Arnold tells PEOPLE that after dropping from 285 lbs. to 210 lbs. in six months, he's feeling better in his skin and is proud of the transformation.

"Being overweight ages me. I can't be as active as I need to be with my young kids. I am starting to feel more comfortable about potentially dating, it's been five years. Even I deserve human contact. I also feel more comfortable on screen than I have in a long time. I am filming with Arnold Schwarzenegger now and I am below what I weighed when I was in True Lies, so that feels cool."