Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'

“I told him early on, ‘You can’t be super fat and do drugs, that’s death,'” Tom Arnold said of his friend and SNL star Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 11:20 AM
Tom Arnold, Chris Farley
Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty; Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Tom Arnold is reflecting on his friendship with Chris Farley, and what actions he took as the late Saturday Night Live star's sober sponsor.

In a recent interview with PageSix, Arnold, 63, opened up about his struggle to get Farley the help he needed, discussing his friend's cocaine and heroin addictions.

"I told him early on, 'You can't be super fat and do drugs, that's death,'" Arnold said. "'You've got to make a choice. It's best you don't do either but you cannot do both.'"

The True Lies star recalled the moment Farley was staying at his Los Angeles home when he staged an intervention for the comedian alongside Rob Lowe and one of Farley's brothers.

"He sits down and we tell him how much we love him and we want him to go to this rehab, it's all set up," he told the outlet. "And he's like, 'I'm gonna do this but I need to run back to New York just to grab some stuff,' and that means, go back to New York to get some more heroin."

Arnold explained that Farley only checked into rehab after being convinced by a therapist.

"The therapist said, 'Actually if you come with now, the first thing we do at rehab is give you drugs because we don't want you to have seizures,'" he shared, noting that Farley only agreed because he was excited to be "f—d up" with the drugs.

Chris Farley and Tom Arnold
Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor said Farley admitted himself into rehab 16 times before he died in 1997 of a drug overdose at age 33. "He did his best, it's terribly sad," Arnold added.

Arnold previously discussed being Farley's sobriety sponsor after the friends were first introduced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

"Lorne Michaels called me and he said, 'You have a lot in common with Chris Farley. Would you please spend time with him?'" Arnold said back in 2021 during an interview with Howard Stern.

"You know, he wanted to be sober," he added of Farley at the time. "And I think Lorne really worried about that. So I was his sponsor for a few years."

Describing their relationship as "very close," Arnold said the two comedians bonded over growing up in the Midwest and football. "He liked to have fun," Arnold said of Farley, "he had too much fun. [I was] very sad when he died."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Much Harder' to Get in Shape for New 'Ant-Man' Movie Than Previous Films
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Nicole Ryan attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Being 'Seriously Injured' by Car While on a Scooter
https://www.instagram.com/prideofgypsies/?hl=en. Jason Momoa/Instagram
Jason Momoa Asks Fans to Send 'All the Mana' to Leukemia-Stricken Friend Sick with Pneumonia
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Jenna Patel was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 20
21-Year-Old Woman Died of Rare Bone Cancer After Being Told a Lump Was 'Nothing to Worry About'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School
130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
6-genetic-testing-breast-cancer-know
Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes to Prevent Ovarian Cancer, Experts Say
Conjoined Twins Rollout
How Can Identical Twins — Including the Conjoined Ndiaye Sisters — Be So Different? What the Science Says
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'