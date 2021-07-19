Athletes & Organizers Who Have Tested Positive for COVID at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Here's an ongoing list of athletes and people involved with the Games who are confirmed to have contracted coronavirus
Germany's Simon Geschke
The 35-year-old cyclist tested positive on July 23, while his fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann were cleared to race, according to ESPN.
Geschke said he followed the COVID rules at the Olympics and said that "I feel fine physically but emotionally it's a really terrible day for me."
Portugal's Frederico Morais
The surfer shared in an Instagram clip that he has tested positive after having been "fully vaccinated for over a month."
"This is likely the saddest video I've ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won't be able to compete nor represent my country," Morais, 29, said in the video.
He added, "I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus. I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team."
The Netherlands' Florijn Finn & Coach Josy Verdonkschot
The Dutch rower's time at the Games ended when he tested positive after his debut in the men's single sculls race, where he placed fourth in his heat.
"I wasn't completely satisfied with my race yet. But I was hopeful to improve in the rematch. Now it's over in an instant," Finn, 21, said in a statement, NPR reported on July 24.
A day later, the Netherlands Olympic Committee announced that Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot is positive and has gone into a 10-day quarantine, according to Al Jazeera.
"My personal feelings play no role," Verdonkschot said in a written statement.
"Our programme is well put together, we know from each other what we can and should do," Verdonkschot continued. "The missing of the coach has no influence anymore. My trust in my staff and my athletes is endless. They will finish this job."
U.S.A.'s Bryson DeChambeau
On July 24, the PGA released a statement announcing that DeChambeau, 27, "tested positive as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan."
"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a statement. "Representing my country means the world to me and it was a tremendous honor to make this team."
Replacing DeChambeau will be Patrick Reed, who is undergoing the testing protocol for the next three days before leaving the U.S. for Japan ahead of the first round of competition on July 29.
Spain's Jon Rahm
It was announced on July 25 that the 26-year-old golfer, who previously tested positive nearly two months earlier, had again gotten another positive COVID-19 result.
Spain's Olympic committee said in a press release that the golfer was required to be tested for COVID-19 three times ahead of traveling to the Games as he was recently in the United Kingdom for the British Open. His third test was positive.
With no time to find a replacement, Spain's sole golfer in the Olympics will be Adri Arnaus.
Czech Republic's Markéta Sluková-Nausch
The beach volleyball player is the latest member of Team Czech to test positive, along with her husband and coach Simon Nausch.
"We cried, then we swore, then we cried again," Sluková-Nausch said of the reaction she and partner Barbora Hermannova, who also will not be allowed to compete, had after learning the news, CNN reported on July 22.
"I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition," she added.
All of the members of the delegation who tested positive have been moved out of the Olympic Village as a precaution.
U.S.A.'s Taylor Crabb
The volleyball player confirmed the morning of July 22 on Instagram that he tested positive and will be replaced by Tri Bourne.
"After taking every precaution, getting vaccinated & following protocols, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm symptom-free, thankfully, but deeply disappointed to not be able to join Jake on the sand and compete as a member of Team USA," he wrote. "I've faced adversity before, and I will face it again, but it doesn't take the sting out of the situation."
"Tri Bourne, an incredible athlete, person and close friend will be competing alongside Jake and filing my spot on Team USA. While there is no question that I'm devastated to not be competing, I've now taken on a new role - supporting my new team Rich, Jake and Tri," he added. "I want to send positive vibes and negative test results to all athletes here in Tokyo."
A Person Affiliated with the Olympics
An unidentified person was first to test positive at the Olympic village on July 16, a week before the opening ceremony, which is set to take place on July 23. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told reporters in a news conference that the infected person is not an athlete but someone involved in organizing the Games.
"I understand that there are still many worrying factors," Hashimoto said, according to NBC News. "Organizers must try to make sure that people will understand that these games are safe and secure."
"We are sparing no efforts," she added.
The news came just one day after International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said there was "zero" risk of athletes infecting Japanese residents with the coronavirus, Reuters reported.
South Africa's Thabiso Monyane, Kamohelo Mahlatsi & 1 Video Analyst for the Team
The two soccer players from South Africa have tested positive inside the Olympic village, along with a video analyst for the team.
The South African Olympic committee announced the news on July 18, and shared that all three are now stationed at the Tokyo 2020 isolation facility. The rest of the team tested negative twice and will be under quarantine "until cleared to train."
U.S.A.'s Kara Eaker
The 18-year-old gymnastics alternate from Team U.S.A. (who was initially not identified, but has now been named as Eaker) tested positive on July 19, according to NBC News. The outlet reported that she has been contained to training facilities in Narita, Japan after she came in "close contact" with another athlete on the team, who has since been placed "on standby."
Al Fong, personal coach for Eaker and fellow alternate Leanne Wong, told The Associated Press that Eaker was vaccinated in May, and that both athletes have been placed in isolation.
Eaker is the first American to test positive.
Czech Republic's Ondřej Perušič & 1 Team Official
The beach volleyball player is positive for COVID and could miss his first game, The Associated Press reported on July 19. Team leader Martin Doktor told the outlet in a statement that they will ask to postpone the game until Perušič, who is vaccinated, is cleared to play.
The athlete marks the second person from Team Czech to test positive, according to AP. The first was a team official, whose case was reported on July 17.
U.S.A.'s Cori 'Coco' Gauff
The 17-year-old tennis prodigy announced on Twitter that she "tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games" just four days ahead of the opening ceremony.
"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," Gauff tweeted on July 18. "I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."