The Dutch rower's time at the Games ended when he tested positive after his debut in the men's single sculls race, where he placed fourth in his heat.

"I wasn't completely satisfied with my race yet. But I was hopeful to improve in the rematch. Now it's over in an instant," Finn, 21, said in a statement, NPR reported on July 24.

A day later, the Netherlands Olympic Committee announced that Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot is positive and has gone into a 10-day quarantine, according to Al Jazeera.

"My personal feelings play no role," Verdonkschot said in a written statement.

"Our programme is well put together, we know from each other what we can and should do," Verdonkschot continued. "The missing of the coach has no influence anymore. My trust in my staff and my athletes is endless. They will finish this job."