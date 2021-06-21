The sprinter loves to bake and enjoys wine as an occasional “treat after a hectic day”

Allyson Felix Fueled Her Way to Her Fifth Olympics with Yogurt, Fish - and Cinnamon Rolls

With one of the most thrilling finishes of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Allyson Felix punched her ticket to her fifth Olympics on Sunday night, coming from behind to finish second in the 400m. And to get to that starting line, the "super-competitive" sprinter sticks to a healthy diet of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables - with exception of wine and her freshly baked goods.

Felix, 35, trains for about five hours a day, spending most of that on the track for drills, speed work and stretching. The remaining two hours are for strength and conditioning exercises. To fuel for those intensive workouts, she eats throughout the day, she told Eating Well.

"I usually keep breakfast light: yogurt and granola," the nine-time Olympic medalist explained. "In transit to the gym, I'll have an acai bowl or some type of smoothie. Lunch is a salad with protein and fruit. And then or dinner (that's my biggest meal) I eat a lot of fish, brown rice or sweet potatoes and veggies. Asparagus is one of my favorites. And zucchini."

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Felix's first since becoming a mom to 2½-year-old daughter Camryn, and she said that food to her is representative of her family. The most homey foods, she said, is "soul food."

"Black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, rice and gravy, catfish. All of that. My mom and my grandma (who lived with us growing up) would always make a big dinner Sunday after church," she said. "It brings back memories of those dinners when we would all just come together - family and friends - and connect over food."

And now Felix does the same for the people she loves.

"Because of how busy I am, when I do get time to cook or bake for family or friends, it's very thoughtful - it's an expression of love," she said.

Baking, in particular, is one of Felix's hidden talents.

"My family really loves my cinnamon rolls, so that's one of my go-tos," she said. "They also love my pound cake and German chocolate cake."

When she's looking for an indulgence, though, Felix opts for wine.

"It's always a treat after a hectic day: a perfect way to unwind," she said. "In the summertime I love a sauvignon blanc."

Along with competing in the 400m in Tokyo, Felix will also try to earn a spot on Team USA's 200m and 4x400m relay teams later this week. Either way, she's looking forward to seeing Japan with her daughter and husband, and tasting the food.

"One thing I'm really excited for my daughter to try is shabu-shabu. I think she would really get a kick out of the hotpot," she said. "And then the culture - there's just so much to take in, so much color and so many things to see!"