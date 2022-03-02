Today's Jill Martin Has 18 Fibroids Treated After Viewers Started Questioning If She Was Pregnant

The lifestyle contributor said that they had been there since 2019, but recently, the pain had become unbearable: "I was suffering all the time"

Jill Martin spent years in pain from the fibroids growing in her uterus, but was able to brush it off. The noncancerous but abnormal tumors that can pop up in the uterus had been there since at least 2019 and the Today show lifestyle contributor continued to go about her life because she felt like they were "manageable."

But this year, Martin hit a breaking point.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Many viewers were noticing a change in my body. Some thinking I was pregnant, others asking if had gained weight. Turns out my stomach physically became distorted by the fibroids," she explained on Today Wednesday morning.

And recently, Martin said, the pain had become "unbearable."

"If you could have seen me on Zoom calls or in Today's greenroom between segments in recent months, you would know I was always looking for a place to plug in a heating pad. I was suffering all the time," she said in an accompanying essay.

"One of [the fibroids] had grown to the size of a grapefruit, and was sitting on my uterus. It hurt to have intercourse, and I was constantly having to use the restroom because of all the pressure."

Martin said that she had avoided addressing her fibroids in part because she thought her only option was getting major surgery — a hysterectomy.

"After talking with other women who suffer from fibroids, I realized I'm not alone — many of them thought that a major surgery to remove their uterus was their only real solution, too," she wrote. "But there are other options. And when you are in pain, more often than not, it is time to do something."

Martin learned that she could get a minimally invasive procedure called uterine fibroid embolization, where the fibroids aren't removed, but instead have their blood flow cut off. Over time, they decrease in size and hopefully go away.

In February, Martin had the procedure done and found that she had far more than the two large fibroids and a few other smaller ones that doctors initially thought — she had 18 in total. It will be another six months before Martin knows if the procedure was successful, but she's "already on the mend."

"I already see my stomach getting flatter. I'm still in pain, but it's good pain, because I know I am healing. Dr. [Marc] Schiffman said my body is slowly reabsorbing the tissue. There is inflammation. My body just needs time," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: FKA Twigs Reveals She Had Six Fibroid Tumors Removed from Her Uterus: 'I Felt Really Alone'

Martin said that she wanted to share her story to bring greater awareness to fibroids, which around 20 to 50% of reproductive age women have, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. And fibroids are even more common in Black women, where they often go undetected and unaddressed.