Today Show Anchors Get the COVID-19 Vaccine on Air: 'What a Privilege,' Says Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager all received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on air Wednesday at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza

Five more Today show anchors have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, joining Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly in doing their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The vaccine rollout is in full force — nearly 170 million doses given here in the U.S. so far," said Kotb, 56, who was joined by Roker, 66, to host the segment. "And we're about to add five more people to the count right now."

The camera then panned to her colleagues getting prepped for their shots, since they now all qualify for the vaccine (anyone over the age of 16 in New York state can get it).

Roker received his first dose of the vaccine back in January live on the Today show and his second shot "a few weeks later," meaning he is fully vaccinated, while Kotb said she got her vaccine at a Walgreens location.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

today show vaccines Image zoom Today show anchors get their COVID-19 vaccines | Credit: NBC News/NBC's Today

today show vaccines Image zoom Craig Melvin gets his COVID-19 vaccine | Credit: NBC News/NBC's Today

After receiving his shot, Melvin, 41, said he was feeling "amazing" — and while he's "not a man of great emotion," he was very "close to crying."

"I'm so thankful for the science and the scientists, but I think we should also remember some 560-plus thousand people in this country that we've lost in the last year to this dreadful virus," he added somberly.

Bush Hager, 39, said she was feeling "hopeful" after receiving her vaccine, and thanked the woman who administered her shot "for everything you do every day."

In a celebratory Instagram post, Guthrie, 49, wrote in part, "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine! Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

today show vaccines Image zoom Savannah Guthrie gets her COVID-19 vaccine | Credit: NBC News/NBC's Today

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Perry Sets Up COVID Vaccination Site for His Studio's Staff and Crew, Over 250 Attend

Roker, who got the vaccine two months after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, previously told PEOPLE he was getting vaccinated "to make sure I stay healthy, because I want to make sure I protect my family and my friends and my coworkers."

"Because we're all in this together," he added. "If we don't take care of each other, there's no point in going on. And once I get vaccinated, I am still wearing a mask. Are you?"

"This is who I'm getting vaccinated for when it's my turn: First, for my mother, who's in her 80s; for my fiancé, Joel [Schiffman]; for my two children [Hope Catherine, 2 this month, and Haley Joy, 4]," Kotb told PEOPLE. "And for every single person who I pass by, who I walk by and who I see."