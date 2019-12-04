Kentucky Siblings Battle to Lose Enough Weight for Bariatric Surgery in New Series 1000-Lb Sisters

The Slaton Sisters embark on a weight loss journey in TLC‘s upcoming docuseries, 1000-Lb Sisters., to premiere on New Year’s Day.

Amy and Tammy Slaton hope to undergo bariatric surgery — but the sisters, who live in Kentucky, will have to lose enough weight to qualify for the procedure.

Amy, 31, and Tammy, 32, weigh 406 lbs. and 605 lbs. respectively. Amy and her husband hope to start a family soon, but are struggling to get pregnant. Tammy has moved in with them following her last hospital stay and requires their help with everyday tasks.

The sisters, who are also YouTube stars, will be chronicling their weight loss journey throughout the six-part series, documenting doctors’ appointments, healthy eating challenges, and revealing the final decision about their surgery.

“I’m ready to cancel the surgery, I don’t see us going forward with it with the progress you’re making right now,” warns one of their doctors in the exclusive clip.

“In order to get approved for surgery, we need to lose a lot of weight,” Amy says. “I think it’s going to be hard, because we’ll both be grumpy if we don’t eat.”

“I don’t want to live off frickin’ salads like ya’ll want me to,” Tammy says.

The pressure to lose weight appears to cause tension between the siblings in a later scene. “I feels like ya’ll are trying to kick me out,” Tammy says. “It’d be better for us to get separated for a little bit,” Amy responds.

“We started this journey together, but there’s only so much one person can do,” Amy says after an argument where Tammy asks her to “get the f— off my back.”

1000-Lb Sisters will be available on TLC Go on Dec. 20 and will premiere live on Jan. 1, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.