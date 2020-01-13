Tina Fey Tells Oprah She Lost 30 Lbs. While on SNL

Liz Lemon may be “working on her night cheese,” every evening, but Tina Fey — who created and played the 30 Rock character for seven years — has spent most of her on-screen career on a diet plan.

Fey, 49, shared that she lost 30 lbs. through WW (formerly Weight Watchers) during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in St. Paul, Minn. for the media mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour on Sunday.

Fey said that she lost the weight after moving to New York from Chicago, where she started her comedy career.

“I was in Chicago, and really enjoyed the food… and the big coats,” she joked to Winfrey, a WW spokesperson and investor, according to ET.

Fey had moved to New York in 1997 to become a writer at Saturday Night Live, and as she worked her way up to becoming the show’s first female head writer, she initially kept gaining.

“I was a size 12 when I came to the show, and then I was really dealing with my stress with Krispy Kremes,” she told PEOPLE in 2004.

But she joined WW and cut back on sweets before she started co-anchoring the SNL Weekend Update desk with Jimmy Fallon in 2000. Now, Fey gets her sugar from lower-calorie desserts, she told Winfrey.

“I take a banana and strawberry, and put frozen Cool Whip on it with a chocolate drizzle, and tell myself it’s a banana split,” she said, according to ET.

Fey said she’s now a “lifetime” WW member after hitting her weight loss goals, and that she doesn’t currently count points, but she plans to before she and longtime pal Amy Poehler host the Golden Globes in 2021, according to O, the Oprah Magazine.

The famously social media-adverse Fey also said she lurks on WW’s Connect app, where WW members can share recipes and support, under a different name.

Fey is now on the other end of a whirlwind two decades that included running 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, writing and acting in Mean Girls before bringing the musical adaptation to Broadway and raising two daughters. She told Winfrey that she’s still thinking about her next move.

“I feel like I am at an age where all the things I’ve ever thought I wanted to do, I did them. I always wanted to work at Saturday Night Live, I always wanted to have a show, I always wanted to have children…” she told Winfrey. “And I did that. So I feel like I’m trying to be quiet, and take things in. And listen. I’m waiting for something inside me to tell me what the next thing is I want to do.”