Tim Allen Gives an Update on Jay Leno's Condition: 'He's Handsome and He's Happy'

The Home Improvement actor, 69, visited Leno after the former Tonight Show host suffered burns from a gasoline fire

By
Published on November 18, 2022 11:55 AM
Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere; Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Grossman Burn Center is doing a "great job taking care of" Jay Leno, according to his friend Tim Allen.

The Toy Story star, 69, spoke with TMZ as he was leaving the medical clinic in West Hills, CA, and explained that things are looking good for Leno after he suffered "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire.

"He's feeling better," Allen said in a clip. "He took his car magazines. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated."

JAY LENO'S GARAGE -- "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" Episode 206 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tim Allen, Jay Leno
Nicole Weingart/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When asked what Leno's face looks like following the accident, Allen joked that it "didn't look all that good to begin with," but clarified that he still looks "great."

"He's going for the George Clooney look, you're gonna be surprised," Allen joked. "He's handsome and he's happy and the hospital's doing a great job taking care of him."

The update from Allen comes less than a week after Leno, 72, was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire began. Leno was pulled from underneath the car, and is now recovering from "significant" burns to his face, chest and hand. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, said Leno is in good condition after undergoing a surgical excision and grafting procedure for his burns.

"Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning," Grossman said during a press during the week. "... Currently, there's no evidence of nerve damage. I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they'll be remnants of this injury, it's still too early to tell. I'd say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good."

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

On Monday, Leno spoke publicly for the first time since enduring the "serious medical emergency" last weekend. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Leno's current treatment plan involves the surgical excision and grafting procedure, which removes unhealthy tissue in an effort to promote wound healing and reduce the risk of infection. Grossman said that with Leno's burns, "much of the thickness of the skin was injured" in some areas, so unhealthy tissue was being removed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leno has also been undergoing "very aggressive" hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the medical clinic, which Grossman said should "increase the oxygenation to the plasma in the blood and so higher oxygen circulates within the body."

"That helps the healing process, helps stimulate new blood vessel growth in areas that have been traumatized, it decreases the bacteria that normally surrounds the wound and it also decreases the pressure and the swelling inside the tissue," Grossman said.

As his wife Mavis remains by Leno's side, Grossman notes that Jay has been a "remarkable kind and engaging patient" on his road to recovery.

"He passed out cookies to children in the burn unit. Mr. Leno has been very open about sharing information with you," he said. "... He's Jay Leno — he's walking around and cracking jokes. He's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. He's very compliant. He's very appreciative of everyone here and really an ideal patient and one who understands the seriousness of his injury."

Related Articles
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About Jay Leno's Burn Treatments and Skin Grafting Procedure
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Used for Jay Leno's Burn Treatment
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report
jay leno
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say 
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
Florida Firefighter Burned Saving Life of His Girlfriend After Fiery Crash
Florida Firefighter Injured Saving Girlfriend's Life After Fiery Crash: 'He's a Real Hero'
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts
lexi reed
Lexi Reed Is Able to Walk After Months in the Hospital for Calciphylaxis: 'Hardest Year of My Life'
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
Mom Severely Burned by Bonfire Hopes to Recover in Time to Walk Son Down the Aisle: 'She's Still Fighting'
McKenzie Westmore Shares Transformation Photos After Her Face Lift with Dr. Nassif
McKenzie Westmore Shares Facelift Transformation Photos Following Painful Journey with Fillers
Charlie & Andre Xavier and their two sons, London 5 and Julien17 months, at home. As Charlie returns home from several months in the hospital: recovering from severe burns. Charlottsville VA . Photographs by Ashley CoxPhotographed on May 26th 2022. Photographed by Ashley Cox
Mom Who Was 'Engulfed in Flames' Finally Comes Home After 10 Months and 54 Surgeries
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Getting Leg Amputated
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'