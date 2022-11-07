TikTok Video Goes Viral After Revealing Men Know Very Little About Women's Periods

One TikTok user is urging women to get out and vote in the midterm elections by showing just how little men know about women's bodies.

Last week, a woman created a new TikTok account called "Roe v. Bros," — referring to Roe v. Wade, which granted women the right to an abortion in every state, until it was overturned — to highlight how knowledge of issues surrounding reproductive healthcare can influence Tuesday's elections.

In the now-viral video, the woman mimics a game show host, asking men on the street several questions about women's periods.

She asks, "What is a period?" and "Why are there different sizes of tampons?" The men answer every question incorrectly.

"How many tampons do women use while on their period, on average?" she asked before one participant responded, "One? Or two? I think one, to be honest. They put them inside…ugh."

"Can you pee with a tampon in?" she asked another man. "I think you gotta take it out," he answered. "I've seen the little tampon trash cans in the bathrooms, so that's probably why."

After answering their questions incorrectly, all of the men revealed that they were registered to vote.

"Don't let man brains out-vote women in the upcoming election," she ended the clip, which now has over 4.1 million views. "Vote November 8."

This summer, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, 12 states have completely banned abortion services while several others have implemented highly restrictive laws for the procedure.

A number of celebrities have shared their own abortion stories in recent months and even expressed anger toward lawmakers, most of whom are men who will not be impacted by the life-threatening bans.

Last month, President Joe Biden promised that he would send a bill to Congress to codify the abortion rights protections outlined in Roe v. Wade, if Democrats are able to pick up seats in the midterm elections this week.

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.orgto ensure that your voice is heard this election season.