TikTok Star Remi Bader Reveals She's Seeking Treatment for Binge Eating
Remi Bader announced on Tuesday that she's starting a six-week outpatient treatment program for binge eating.
The content creator and model, 26, revealed in a candid TikTok video that she would begin attending a facility on Wednesday, and would spend a few days a week there in hours-long sessions.
"I'll be eating there, I'll be participating in all their different therapies that they have," she said. "I'm really hoping that I have positive feedback for you guys where I can really feel better about myself and share everything I've learned with all of you."
In the three-minute clip, Bader explained how she came to this decision.
"The past year and a half, I can't even explain how happy I am that I've gotten to the point where I am, that this is my life and this is my job," she said. "But the past few months I almost started feeling… that things are getting worse for me. How I feel about myself, my body, my confidence, and obviously a lot of that has to do with my binge eating."
Adding that the struggle had "gotten to a point where it's not getting any better," Bader said that seeking formal treatment had been on her mind for some time.
She also pointed to content creation as being a sort of coping mechanism.
"I know you always say I don't need to make videos every day, but the video part is what makes me the happiest," the TikToker told her audience of 2.1 million. "I don't know why that is, that through a camera I feel better, but it's more those feelings that I have about myself when I'm alone with myself. When I'm eating, when I'm getting ready to go somewhere, when I'm looking at myself."
"I should feel the best when I'm alone, I shouldn't feel the best just based on what other people are thinking about me and through this app," Bader said.
The update was met with support from friends and fans alike, with Lili Reinhart commenting, "Thank you for being so transparent about this. Wish more people were like you ❤️please take care."
WebMD defines binge-eating disorder as excessive overeating and feeling unable to stop, even when satiated. According to the outlet, 3 percent of all American adults struggle with binge-eating disorder.
Bader has spoken out about her struggling with binging in the past. In conversation with Yahoo Life last year, she said that making videos was a positive creative outlet for her when she hit rough patches with her eating disorder.
"When I'm most vulnerable or really struggling, those are actually the moments that I make my videos because that helps me feel less lonely. The thousands of messages I get after those videos that I post are actually really helpful," she told Yahoo in September 2021. "I respond to people, I take their feedback, I listen to their opinions and that makes me feel a lot less lonely when I'm dealing with these issues."
If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.