TikTok Star Remi Bader Says Ranch Mistreated Her and Refused to Let Her Ride Horses Due to Her Weight

Remi Bader arrives at 'Homecoming Weekend' Featuring Drake Hosted By The h.wood Group And REVOLVE Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment held at the Pacific Design Center on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Fashion influencer and curve model Remi Bader claims that a ranch wouldn't allow her to ride horses due to her weight.

On Saturday, the social media star, 26, shared a TikTok which detailed her experience at Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, New York.

"Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for making me leave because I weigh over 240," she wrote over a clip of the ranch.

In the caption of the video, Bader claimed she has experience riding horses and "never had this issue," adding, "Please adverise this on your signs for the future."

Bader also said she didn't "need any opinions on this one" in the comment section of her post.

"Its the fact of how it wasnt advertised and how poorly it was handled," she explained to her more than 2 million followers. "This was my experience not yours."

"It was very embarrassing [sic] to be told I need to leave alone when everyone else got to stay lol," she added.

In a second video, Bader shared her reaction to TikTok user @Broudy.Keogh — who the ranch confirmed is a teenage employee — saying, "When you're not a fat b---- you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

She captioned the video, "Imagine this being deep hollw [sic] ranch's response to your experience."

Deep Hollow Ranch issue an apology in a Facebook post following the employee's TikTok.

Remi Bader is seen arriving to The Prabal Gurung Show during New York Fashion Week Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"It has come to our attention that a TikTok video was posted regarding the ranch and a teenage employee posted a response that in no way represents nor is aligned with the views that the owners of the ranch hold," the ranch stated.

The ranch continued, "We would like to apologize to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee's video."

No official weight restrictions are stated on ranch's website or blog. A post titled "How Much Weight Can A Horse Carry?" suggests that "a rider should be not more than 15% of the horses' weight."

Deep Hollow Ranch did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bader sent a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "I just want to say how much I appreciate everyone's kind words and support after yesterday. I also want to say that I'd never want to take down or make a small business look bad unless I TRULY felt it was necessary. I posted for a reason and that's not because of me being denied to ride the horses. I get it, some places have weight requirements and I'd never want to hurt the horses, but it was the way I was spoken to and laughed at by the owner and the way I was treated overall. What I experienced in person was only supported later by the owner's son's video, who made very clear that they did not want me there because of my weight and that is truly disappointing. In addition, I just want to say that Hampton Water was nothing but super supportive and felt terrible about the whole thing and believe me..you'd know if I didn't feel that way. They are not at fault," she wrote.

In May, Bader announced she was seeking treatment for binge eating in a candid TikTok video.

"The past year and a half, I can't even explain how happy I am that I've gotten to the point where I am, that this is my life and this is my job," she said at the time. "But the past few months I almost started feeling… that things are getting worse for me. How I feel about myself, my body, my confidence, and obviously a lot of that has to do with my binge eating."