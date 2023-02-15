TikTok Star Laura Lee Watts Reveals Her 15-Year-Old Daughter with Epilepsy Suffered a Fatal Seizure

Laura Lee Watts revealed in a tearful video that her daughter Savannah, who was diagnosed with a severe and progressive form of epilepsy, died Monday following a seizure

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 12:32 PM
Social Media Influencer Laura Lee Watts Tearfully Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Daughter Savannah After Fatal Seizure
Photo: Laura Lee Watts TikTok

TikTok star Laura Lee Watts is mourning the loss of her 15-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, the mom — known for her beauty reviews — posted a heartbreaking video revealing that her eldest child, Savannah, died on Monday following a seizure caused by her epilepsy.

"I cannot believe I'm making this video and I'm going to do my best to get through it," she said in the clip. "Most of you know I have three children, and my oldest is Savannah. She's 15 and she's epileptic."

"I know you guys would see her in my videos and hear me do story times with her. I know you guys really loved her, so I wanted to let you know that yesterday morning she had a fatal seizure and passed away," Watts continued before bursting into tears. "She was the most beautiful child I've ever known with the most beautiful soul and the kindest heart," she added. "I don't know how I'm going to live without her. My baby."

Savannah’s first homecoming - SO BEAUTIFUL
Laura Lee Watts Instagram

The mom of three first opened up about Savannah's condition on TikTok in August 2021, sharing with followers that she was diagnosed with epilepsy as a toddler.

"Savannah has a condition called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is a severe progressive form of epilepsy," she explained at the time. "I've known Savannah was epileptic since she was 3 or 4 years old but back then, she would just have absence seizures where she would space out for 10 or 15 seconds kind of like she was asleep. She used to have those hundreds of times a day."

Watts explained that her daughter's condition ultimately progressed as she got older, and she would have more grand mal seizures — which cause a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions.

"Her neurologist and I always hoped that she would just outgrow it as she went through puberty, but she did not. It actually just got a lot worse," she continued. "She has different types of seizures and it's really hard to control so you never know when she's gonna have a seizure. I'm constantly listening out for a weird noise or a drop. They're traumatizing."

