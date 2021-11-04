Tiger King's Joe Exotic Says He Has 'Aggressive Cancer' in Note from Prison

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is currently in prison after his 2019 conviction for plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is sharing an update on his health.

In a written note shared on his Instagram Wednesday, the erstwhile zookeeper said that he has been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer.

"Everyone, it is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test [sic] as well," Maldonado-Passage wrote in the note.

"Right now I don't want anyone's pity and I'm sure Carole will have her own party over this," he said, referring to his longtime rival Carole Baskin. Their feud was documented in Netflix's docuseries Tiger King, the second season of which will be released on Nov. 17.

Maldonado-Passage is currently in prison for a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin, in addition to other charges. In July, an Oklahoma judge ordered that he be resentenced.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released. They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones. Say a prayer please. Be my voice please," he concluded.

