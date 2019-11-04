Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Questions the Safety of Her Breast Implants: ‘I’ve Been Getting Sick’

Tiffany “New York” Pollard loves how her breast implants look — but she’s worried they may be making her sick.

The Flavor of Love and I Love New York star, 37, goes back to the Botched doctors because she’s having health issues that she believes may be caused by her implants.

“I’ve been getting sick. Diarrhea every morning like clockwork, dizzy, panic attacks. And then my girlfriend had her implants removed because there’s this list that’s going around the internet; breast implant illness,” Pollard says in this clip from Monday’s premiere episode of Botched.

Medical researchers have not yet confirmed that “breast implant illness” is an official condition, and it is not the same as the cases of a rare form of blood cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, that have sickened nearly 600 people. But the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has recognized that more women are reporting health problems from their breast implants, and Dr. Terry Dubrow said that it is a real concern.

“There’s a Facebook group, I think there’s about 46,000 women who have come together complaining of all of these symptoms, and if enough people have it, it’s a real thing, let’s face it,” he tells Pollard.

Dubrow says that more women are asking him to remove their implants.

“The most rapidly expanding part of my practice is taking breast implants out for people who think they may have breast implant illness,” he says. “The truth is, when you put a foreign body into a human, it can have a lot of reactions to it, and you can get a lot of the kinds of things we’re seeing in Tiffany.”

Along with her health concerns, Pollard says that her breasts are starting to sag.

“It’s so hard, because when you first fixed them, they were like everything I ever wanted,” she says. “But then as the time would go on and on, they’ve slid down.”

Pollard says she’s conflicted over whether she wants Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to remove her implants.

“I’m so scared, I don’t know,” she says. “I just still want to feel really feminine and full-busted. I just don’t want to look flat.”

Pollard, who gave herself the nickname “Head Bitch In Charge,” or HBIC, is concerned she won’t be the same person.

“Can I see myself as the HBIC and be organic?” she asks. “I believe I can do it…can I do it?”

Botched premeires Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. on E!