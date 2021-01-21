Tiffany Haddish Shows Off 30-Day Body Transformation and Says She's Ready to 'Build Muscle'

Tiffany Haddish is showing off her hard work!

The 41-year-old shared a before-and-after photo of her body transformation after a 30-day fitness program on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the "after" image, Haddish flexes her newly defined muscle and smiles.

"Before my 30 day transformation and after," the Like A Boss actress captioned the photo. "Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits."

This is the first time Haddish has posted about the results of her 30-Day Transformation Team program, which she started on Nov. 27.

In December, she spoke to PEOPLE about her fitness goals.

While Haddish lost 40 lbs. during the pandemic, three weeks into her new program she said she had shed an additional 10 lbs. and was ready to work on toning her muscles.

"I'm very skinny, it's going good," she said of her progress. "I don't really want to lose any more weight. I want to now just sculpt it all, sculpt off the fat so I can get to the muscle. The goal is to have abs by New Year's Day! We'll see."

Image zoom Credit: Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Haddish said the secret to her fitness success has been a combination of consistent nutrition and exercise choices, telling PEOPLE that she exercises every day for "anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours."

She added, "I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!"

The stand-up comedian also said that during her 30-day transformation, she decided to become vegan, like her boyfriend Common.