Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Lost 20 Lbs. Since Being in a Relationship with Common

"I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back," the actress said of dating Common

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about undergoing a major physical change since starting to date Common.

During the latest episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride, the actress and comedian revealed that she lost 20 lbs. while dating the rapper over the past few months.

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she shared. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it."

Haddish, 40, explained that she's "way happier" being in a relationship with Common. "It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back," she said.

"It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him," she added.

Haddish went on to tell Steve-O, "This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — knock on wood!"

After confirming her relationship on the show, Haddish teased that she and Common, 48, are "twins now" following her decision to shave her head last month.

Haddish, who was self-isolating with Common earlier in the coronavirus outbreak and attended a Black Lives Matter protest with him in June, said that her new beau has been very complimentary about shaved head.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful," she shared. "He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.' "

After meeting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, Haddish and Common "became friends," the actress said, but added that it "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else."

However, after the pair went on a virtual Bumble date, their relationship blossomed.