Tick Populations Are Spiking as Warm Weather Approaches — Here's How to Protect Yourself

Tick populations across the nation are growing, and health officials are urging people to take precautions.

The number of ticks is expected to skyrocket, since much of the country experienced a mild winter season. The large amount of rainfall over the past few months and an early spring also contribute to the alarming number of ticks, according to FOX 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All the ticks that tucker down underneath the leaf litter and snow are out seeking a host," Nicole Chinnici, lab director at East Stroudsburg University Tick Diagnostic Testing, told the outlet. "So we have a combination in the springtime of many different types of ticks that are active."

And now that summer is on the way, increasingly warm weather and humidity will continue to drive tick growth.

tick Credit: Getty

Different tick species live in various regions in the United States, and the type of tick determines which diseases it may carry. The most common tick-borne illness is Lyme disease, which can cause a rash, flu-like symptoms, joint pain and weakness.

Lyme disease is transmitted by black-legged ticks, which are also known as deer ticks, in the northeastern and upper midwestern sections of the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the western black-legged tick transmits the disease on the Pacific Coast.

"There's typically less than 5,000 cases per year in the United States," Bobby Goeman, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with Sanford Health, said, per WILX. "Kids account for about six percent of those cases — but they actually account for about 25 percent of the fatality rate."

Additional diseases that ticks can carry, according to the CDC, include Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis, southern tick-associated rash illness, tick-borne relapsing fever and tularemia.

RELATED VIDEO: How the Hadids Are Helping Hailey Baldwin and Husband Justin Bieber in His Lyme Disease Battle

To prevent exposure to ticks, according to the National Institutes of Health, wear clothing that covers your arms and legs and tuck your pants into your socks or put tape around openings in clothing. Wear light-colored clothing so you can see if a tick is on you. When you are in the woods, keep to the center of the trail, since ticks tend to like shrubs and bushes. Use a chemical repellent with DEET, permethrin or picaridin.