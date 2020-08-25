Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Losing 68 Lbs. Since Giving Birth: 'I Didn't Feel Rushed to Snap Back'

"Do it in your time. Not anyone else’s," the Sister, Sister alum wrote alongside a mirror selfie on Tuesday

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is opening up about her postpartum weight loss.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 42, revealed that she's lost 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Cairo Tiahna, now 2, in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back," Mowry-Hardrict, who also shares 9-year-old son Cree Taylor with husband Cory Hardrict, wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie. "I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree."

The actress concluded her note with an empowering message, writing, "To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s."

Image zoom Tia Mowry-Hardrict Tia Mowry/Instagram

This was not the first time Mowry-Hardrict got candid about postpartum life. Earlier in August, the mother of two posted a throwback photo that showed her nursing her then-baby daughter Cairo in honor of World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.

"My son Cree was very challenging. I just didn’t have enough milk and that was okay," she captioned the shot. "However, with my daughter #cairo I was determined to try again and I’m so happy I did."

In her post, Mowry-Hardrict said she "researched, looked to the #breastfeeding community for guidance and had an incredible breastfeeding consultant," which helped her be able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months.

Image zoom Tia Mowry-Hardrict and daughter Cairo Tia Mowry Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Trust me, it was not easy. I had #mastitis in the first few months," she shared. "Cairo also has a lip tie making it a little challenging. However, we did not give up!"

She added, "To all the #mothers who couldn't breastfeed. Don't beat yourself up. The most important thing is that your baby is feed, protected and loved. 💕 #wegotthis"

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Why Her Best Quality as a Parent Is Also Her Worst

Mowry-Hardrict, who has been social distancing with her family at their home in Los Angeles, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's keeping her loved ones "optimistic" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My son, he's 9, so he is aware of what is going on, but I try to protect him from the scary details because I don't want him to have any built-in anxiety whatsoever," said the Tia Mowry's Quick Fix star, in part.