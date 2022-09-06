This Woman Was Billed $18K for a Breast Biopsy, and Just a Portion Was Covered by Her Insurance

Dani Yuengling was facing a total bill of $17,979 from South Carolina's Grand Strand Medical Center — which cites the procedure, lab work, supplies and pharmacy costs for the large sum

By
and
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis

Sheila Baylis is an Editor for PEOPLE's Health vertical; she contributes to print features and directs the digital Health team on stories ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to body image and women's health. She has a Master's Degree in Gender Studies.

Published on September 6, 2022
Dani Yuengling lost her mother to breast cancer and takes her health seriously. But after a frustrating experience with a very high bill for a biopsy, she’s reluctant to get follow-up care. (Gavin McIntyre for KHN)
Dani Yuengling . Photo: Gavin McIntyre/KHN

A South Carolina woman was billed almost $18,000 for a biopsy — and only a portion was covered by her insurance.

Dani Yuengling shared her latest medical bill with KHN and revealed she spent the large sum to learn she didn't have breast cancer.

When Yuengling was 35, she found a lump in her breast. While she put off medical testing at first, she ultimately went for a biopsy — as breast cancer was the cause of her mother's death in 2017.

Yuengling had a few things on her mind when signing up for the biopsy. First, she had a $6,000 insurance deductible that she wasn't close to reaching — meaning much of the procedure would likely be out-of-pocket cost.

She also claimed the hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, wouldn't give her an exact price for the procedure — stating that different types of biopsy needles had different costs. The hospital does have a payment estimator on their website, which Yuengling said predicted her cost to be around $1,400.

"That's fine. No big deal," Yuengling told KHN of her cost assumptions, even saying $3,000 would have been reasonable. When the bill came, however, Yuengling was facing $17,979.

A breakdown of the cost explained the total procedure, lab work, supplies and pharmacy costs that resulted in the giant amount. Because of her insurance, the "negotiated rate" was $8,424.14. Her insurance company, Cigna, paid $3,254.47 of that.

Dani Yuengling. Gavin McIntyre/KHN

With Yuengling's insurance deductible, she still owed a total of $5,169.67 out of pocket. Patients with insurance are often charged a larger fee than those who are uninsured or have Medicare. The hospital expected more than five times the Medicare price from Yuengling and her insurer, according to KHN.

A representative for Grand Strand Medical Center told KHN the online calculator may have had a "glitch" and cited that breast biopsies typically range from $8,500 to $11,500 "depending on the exact procedure and equipment used." PEOPLE has reached out to Grand Strand Health for comment.

The hospital eventually agreed to give Yuengling a discount, lowering her out-of-pocket cost to $3,306.29. She paid off the bill with a credit card.

"I could not sleep. It was driving me crazy. I was having migraines. I was sick to my stomach," she said. "I hate having debt. I didn't want to think about it. Obviously, that didn't work because I'm still thinking about it," she told KHN.

