This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Calls Out 'Trolls' for Making Fun of His Tooth Gap: 'Fix Your Heart'

This Is Us’ Lonnie Chavis has a message for his social media bullies: “fix your heart.”

The actor, who plays young Randall on the hit NBC show, posted a video on Instagram to slam the “trolls” who made fun of the gap in his teeth.

“To all the trolls who have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap, I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?” Chavis, 10, asked in the video.

The young star pointed out that bullying can have dire consequences.

“There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, it’s stupid,” he said. “Is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them do it. Fix your heart, though. For real.”

Chavis added that he’s able to move past the rude comments, but not everyone can.

“I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping,” he said. “But there are kids out here — if y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

Lonnie Chavis Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After Chavis shared his video, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan — who has an infamous tooth gap of his own — reposted it on Twitter.

@lonniechavis you are an inspiration my man! You make me proud to rock my gap and your message is exactly on point. Embrace your uniqueness and live your life with happiness! No one is perfect and who really wants to be. #rolemodel 👊🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uwiwlfJkvg — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) June 26, 2018

