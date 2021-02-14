Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Bamboo Face Mask 'Fits So Well, You Barely Feel It' — and Its Replaceable Filter Lasts Over 200 Hours

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommending double masking, you may be on the hunt for a new face mask. Whether you're looking for one with a tighter fit or multiple layers of protection, Amazon shoppers have turned to the Halo Life mask for its secure and comfy fit.

The Halo mask is made with two layers, including a honeycomb style polyester outer shell and a cooling bamboo lining. It includes a nose wire and adjustable earloops, as well as a filter made with nanofiber (synthetic fibers that are 1,000 times thinner than human hair). The mask's filter is water-resistant and designed to capture 99.8 percent of airborne particles. It also has a lifespan of over 200 hours before it needs to be replaced, according to the brand. The Halo mask comes in four colors and is available in sizes small to extra large.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mask usually costs $35, but you can shop it for $5 off right now.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Halo Life Face Mask, $29.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Customers say the Halo mask is "breathable" and great for exercising thanks to its bamboo fabric, which is known for absorbing moisture and humidity. Many also note that it has a snug fit, but still feels lightweight.

"I was pleased with nanofiber data, so I bought these masks," one shopper wrote. "I had been glad to find something safe, but what I hadn't expected was how amazingly comfortable they would be... My son even forgot to take his off when we left because he forgot it was on. To me, these are well worth the additional price tag. You are getting a mask that truly protects you, as well as others, AND [it] fits so well you barely feel it."

Each Halo mask comes with one filter, but you can purchase more as a pack of three for $12. And if you're opting to double mask with the Halo Life mask, there are plenty of highly rated disposable options on Amazon as well.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Halo Life Replacement Filters, 3 Pack, $11.95; amazon.com