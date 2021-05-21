The White House Is Partnering with Dating Apps Like Tinder to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

According to OKCupid, those who are vaccinated or say they have plans to get vaccinated receive 14% more matches on average than those who don't plan to get the shot.

The White House is continuing to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccine by partnering with a slew of the nation's most popular dating apps, allowing users to signal their vaccination status with special stickers and badges, and offering incentives like free "Super Likes" to those who have received their shots.

According to an announcement made by the White House Friday, apps including Hinge, Tinder, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo will offer premium content to users who can offer proof of vaccination.

Campaigns will vary app to app, and "will include information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine sites, vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free 'Super Likes' and other boost-type features for U.S. users who say they are vaccinated," according to a press release from the Match Group.

On OKCupid, for instance, users will soon be able to add an "I'm Vaccinated" badge to their profile, and be featured within "Vaccinated Stacks," which allows users to search for matches by vaccination status.

Bumble and Badoo will also offer vaccinated badges, and give users who have been vaccinated credits to exchange for premium features like Spotlight and Superswipes.

The campaigns are set to launch May 24 and run through July 4 and, by all indications, will be mutually beneficial for both the White House — which has a goal of seeing 70% of American adults vaccinated by the Independence Day holiday — as well as the app users themselves.

President Joe Biden had promised to reach 100 million vaccine shots in the U.S. during his first 100 days in office, and met that goal more than 40 days early in March.

While vaccinations continued to increase into April, the average daily pace of the shots has since slowed down considerably and is nearly half that of last month, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House has worked to encourage those who are hesitant to get vaccinated by partnering with social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, and brands such as McDonald's, which earlier this month kicked off a vaccine awareness campaign with a billboard in Times Square.

The billboard features information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House's We Can Do This campaign, which directs people to nearby vaccine appointments and offers safety information.

In July, McDonald's will offer redesigned McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers featuring the "We Can Do This" slogan and design.

While the rate of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is on the decline, Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Americans not to get "complacent," and to continue taking safety precautions.

"The number of vaccines that we've gotten into the arms of people is a good start [but] we want to keep going, and get a lot of people vaccinated," he told Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.