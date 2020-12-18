The Undoing’s Matilda De Angelis Shares an Unfiltered Photo of Her ‘Face Eaten by Acne’

The Italian actress opened up about being in the image-obsessed world of film “with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin”

The Undoing’s Matilda De Angelis is working on accepting herself in all forms, and one of her methods is sharing an unfiltered look at her acne.

“There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well,” De Angelis wrote in a caption she translated from Italian. “There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life, don't they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them.”

De Angelis said that she often struggles to feel confident on set in the image-obsessed world of acting.

“Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being ‘splendid,’ ‘in part’ and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin,” she said.

But De Angelis, who is currently filming the upcoming movie Across the River and Into the Trees with Liev Schreiber and Josh Hutcherson, is working on moving past those insecurities by speaking candidly about her skin.

“There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better,” she said. “Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones.”

While showing her bare-faced skin was a big step for De Angelis, she recently told Harper’s Bazaar that going nude for several scenes in The Undoing didn’t scare her.