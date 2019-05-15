The Real's Loni Love Says Her New Role as WW Ambassador 'Was Inspired by Oprah'

It was announced Monday that comedian and The Real co-host Loni Love has joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as an ambassador for the brand — and she couldn’t be more excited for the journey.

“I want to learn to keep eating real fresh food but make healthy choices so I can be my best,” Love, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I also have great concerns for the overall health in my community and recognize we don’t take care of ourselves in the best way. Sometimes you need help. WW is a tool that can help!”

The talk show host admits that she tried fad diets in the past, to no avail, and was encouraged to work with WW in part because “they have a wonderful WW app that works for my busy lifestyle.”

MAYA AYANNA DARASAW, JOY Collective

Love says she was also motivated by another famous talk show host. “I was inspired by Oprah,” Love says. “She told me that I can still have my tequila shots, so I was sold!”

And when it comes to her health and wellness journey, Love feels lucky to have a partner — her boyfriend James Welsh — joining her on the WW plan as well.

“This is new ground for us,” says Love. “James is excited to go on the journey with me. We will motivate and learn from each other. Plus, it’s nice to have his support!”