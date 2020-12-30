"I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people," the actress said

The Office ’s Angela Kinsey Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID: 'The Odds Were Against Me'

Angela Kinsey has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is now sharing her story.

On Tuesday, The Office alum, 49, informed her followers on her Instagram Story that she recently tested positive for the virus, revealing that she started to feel "off" after her husband, Joshua Snyder, her two stepsons, and later her daughter, all tested positive for the virus in the last couple of weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I started not feeling well and went to get retested," she wrote on an Instagram Story picture of her rapid test results. "I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

Prior to posting her test result, the actress also uploaded a series of videos to her Story, where she described feeling "congested" which was "freaking" her out. She then gave updates on her family members, saying her husband was "feeling better" but was still "really fatigued."

Image zoom Credit: Angela Kinsey Instagram

"Kids are great. Kids totally fine. Bouncing off the walls," Kinsey added of her 12-year-old daughter, Isabel Ruby, (from previous marriage to Warren Lieberstein) and Snyder's sons, Cade and Jack.

The Half Magic star then revealed that her mother also tested positive and was in the hospital. "My mom is doing better, but I want to keep her in the hospital for a few more days just to be sure," the actress said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Christmas Eve, Kinsey first told fans that she was the last family member in her household to not catch the virus after her stepsons first tested positive earlier in December.

Image zoom Credit: Angela Kinsey Instagram

"It’s been a tough few days here but me and my morning mask hair wanted to say a big thank you for all of your messages of love and support. They have meant so much! ❤️," she began her message. "To bring some of you up to speed, last weekend our boys started running low grade fevers. We got everyone tested and the boys tested positive for Covid. We don’t go out and about and have been in lockdown so we aren’t sure how they got it. Me, my husband and daughter all tested negative."

"We went into quarantine in our own home. Living in separate bedrooms, wearing masks etc. This week Isabel and Josh start running fever. We immediately retested again. Isabel and Josh now have Covid," Kinsey explained. "I somehow do not. I am now quarantining by myself. So far they are all having very mild cases and I am thankful for that. We’ll be having a masked Covid Christmas over here. Stay safe y’all! Sending you my love. (And, I am double masking when I am around my family. This cloth mask and an N95 over it but it’s hard to breath. I just figured y’all might be curious how I’m navigating getting through my house.) Also, 2020 can kiss my a--."

She then shared photos from the family's "masked COVID Christmas," telling fans her family was feeling better.