'The Kardashians' Trailer Shows Khloé Kardashian's 'Concerning' Skin Cancer Removal: 'Melanoma Is Deadly'

“This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be,” the Good American founder says in the season 3 trailer of the Hulu reality show

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on April 27, 2023 04:28 PM
Khloe-Kardashian
Photo: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian's skin cancer scare made a big impact on the 38-year-old in the new season of The Kardashians.

On Thursday, Hulu released the first official trailer for season 3 of the reality show, which gives fans a glimpse at the severity of the Good American founder's health last year.

"This, on her face, is very concerning," Kris Jenner says in the clip after Khloé learns that she has melanoma on her cheek.

"I don't think I've seen you this low," Khloé's BFF Malika Haqq told her before Kendall Jenner added that her sister "doesn't sleep" and has "lost a lot of weight."

The trailer then flashes a look at Khloe's stitches after surgery and the reality star at home with a bandaged face.

"Melanoma is deadly," Khloé admits in a confessional. "This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be."

Khloe-Kardashian
Hulu

Khloé — who first opened up about her skin cancer scare in October 2022 — updated fans about her health on social media in February.

"And what the heck is on your cheek," a fan asked her about a skin-colored bandaid visible on her jawline in the post.

"a bandage 🩹," Khloé replied. "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️."

When another follower also asked about the bandage, the mother-of-two added that the bandaid was actually "a scar strip."

"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully."

Last year, the Kardashians star shared the news of her tumor in a series of posts on her Instagram Story featuring close-up photos of her skin.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she explained.

She added that she received two biopsies from separate doctors who both thought the bump was "incredibly rare" for someone of her age.

"I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," Khloé said at the time. "So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

Khloé, who also revealed she had a melanoma removed from her back at age 19, concluded her post by saying how "grateful" she was that the tumor was "caught early."

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that typically develop on skin exposed to sunlight, namely the sun's UV rays, according to The Mayo Clinic. Per the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the three major types of skin cancer.

