The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer is taking another step in her cancer journey.

The celebrity home organizer and Netflix star shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting in a hospital chair, letting fans in on its significance in the caption.

"I turned 41 yesterday - and while I'm starting a new year - I'm also starting a new era in my cancer journey," she wrote before revealing, "Today I began monthly ovary suppression shots that will put me into menopause."

Although she was fully aware she would be getting her first shot, she "didn't expect it would be in my former chemo chair!"

"As I sat there, I was flooded with so many feelings and emotions. It's wild how strong the memories are, and how quickly they come back."

She will soon begin medication and take it for 10 years. Noting the inevitable "side effects" she will experience, Clea said there is one that she is happy about.

"Endocrine therapy comes with a buffet of side effects - but the best side effect is keeping cancer away, so I'll take it," she wrote.

Shearer ended with a reflective message. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about how my body will react… but I'm hopeful this year will be kinder, and this phase will be more gentle than the last."

Shearer first revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer in April.

She bravely shared every step of her journey with fans, from the moment she shaved her head after beginning chemotherapy to the "agony" of her fourth round.

Shearer celebrated the end of chemotherapy in September, marking the victory by ringing the bell.

She was officially declared cancer free in November.

"I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," Shearer wrote at the time.

She added in part, "As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea."