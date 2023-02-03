The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'

The celebrity home organizer was declared cancer free in November, seven months after she first revealed she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer

By
Published on February 3, 2023 12:40 AM
Photo: clea shearer/INSTAGRAM

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer is taking another step in her cancer journey.

The celebrity home organizer and Netflix star shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting in a hospital chair, letting fans in on its significance in the caption.

"I turned 41 yesterday - and while I'm starting a new year - I'm also starting a new era in my cancer journey," she wrote before revealing, "Today I began monthly ovary suppression shots that will put me into menopause."

Although she was fully aware she would be getting her first shot, she "didn't expect it would be in my former chemo chair!"

"As I sat there, I was flooded with so many feelings and emotions. It's wild how strong the memories are, and how quickly they come back."

She will soon begin medication and take it for 10 years. Noting the inevitable "side effects" she will experience, Clea said there is one that she is happy about.

"Endocrine therapy comes with a buffet of side effects - but the best side effect is keeping cancer away, so I'll take it," she wrote.

Shearer ended with a reflective message. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about how my body will react… but I'm hopeful this year will be kinder, and this phase will be more gentle than the last."

Shearer first revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer in April.

She bravely shared every step of her journey with fans, from the moment she shaved her head after beginning chemotherapy to the "agony" of her fourth round.

Shearer celebrated the end of chemotherapy in September, marking the victory by ringing the bell.

She was officially declared cancer free in November.

"I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," Shearer wrote at the time.

She added in part, "As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea."

thehomeedit Verified I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I'm cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It's crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I've also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It's a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
