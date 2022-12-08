The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer is celebrating being cancer free.

In a sneak peak of Friday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the celebrity home organizer and Netflix star opens up about what it was like finding out the good news after a harrowing breast cancer battle.

"I am cancer free," Shearer tells host Tamron Hall — and a cheering audience — in the clip. Her best friend and business partner Joanna Teplin is sitting next to her, smiling.

Hall, 52, asks Shearer what it was like, after all her treatments, to hear the news. "It was extremely emotional," she shares. "I spent the whole day just living with that emotion."

The mom of two continues: "I had a friend warn me – she's a few weeks ahead of me — she said, 'Just so you know, when you reach the end of treatment, you're going to feel a little bit like you're in the middle of the earth. Because all of the thoughts that you had day in and day out, you don't have to have them anymore. You don't have be at doctors everyday. You don't have to do all that, so you're going to feel a little helpless.'"

JOANNA TEPLIN, CLEA SHEARER, TAMRON HALL. Jeff Neira/ABC

Shearer says that her friend was right. "I had a little bit of that feeling waking up, it's a very weird feeling. You grow attached to the process that you're in and committed to this process."

She then turns to her Teplin and says, with a chuckle, "I called Joanna, and I was like, can we do something? Can you come pick me up?"

The star of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit concludes, "You know, It's like all of a sudden you've dedicated your life to getting through something.

Clea Shearer/instagram

Shearer revealed to PEOPLE in April 2022 that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer and first announced she was cancer free on social media in November.

"I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," she wrote to more than 6 million followers on Instagram.

Noting that she was first diagnosed with the illness on March 8, she shared she "went into surgery for my double mastectomy" the following month, adding that she was "unsure what my treatment plan would be."

"I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors," she explained.

Clea Sherer/Instagram

Detailing the next step of her journey, she continued, "6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol."

"I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments," she said.

Shearer launched the Clea Shearer Breast Cancer Research Fund in June.

The fund is part of the larger V Foundation (short for Victory Over Cancer), which was founded by legendary basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano. One hundred percent of direct donations to the foundation benefit cancer research and programs thanks to an endowment that covers operating costs.

Another goal of the fund is "to raise awareness about self detection, early detection, and making sure that women have access to screenings wherever they live and whenever they need them," Shearer told PEOPLE at the time. "It's what saved my life and whatever we can do collectively — and whatever I can do individually — to push that forward with every ounce of my being, I will do. This is a mission and a journey that I will be on forever and whatever little impact I can make, I want to make it."