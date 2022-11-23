The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'

"Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR," Clea Shearer wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 01:04 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
Photo: THE HOME EDIT/Instagram

Clea Shearer is celebrating a major milestone.

On Tuesday, the star of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit announced she is officially cancer free by posting a series of pictures and videos with her husband John Shearer from the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

In April, Clea revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," Clea, 40, began her lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday.

Noting that she was first diagnosed with the illness on March 8, The Home Edit co-founder shared she "went into surgery for my double mastectomy" the following month, adding that she was "unsure what my treatment plan would be."

"I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors," she explained.

Detailing the next step of her journey, Clea continued, "6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments," she said.

Sharing some other obstacles she endured, Clea wrote, "In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc."

On Nov. 22 — almost nine months following her diagnosis — Clea learned that she is "cancer free."

RELATED VIDEO: The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Launch Colorful Collab Just in Time for Your Holiday Shopping

Reflecting on the "many silver linings" she experienced along the way, Clea shared, "My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It's crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute."

"I've also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It's a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us," she said.

Concluding the post, she wrote, "As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea."

Speaking with PEOPLE about her diagnosis in April, Clea said, "I'm a fighter. If anyone can crush cancer, it is me."

Related Articles
Cynthia Bailey says her mom is cancer free after radiation
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Her Mother Is Cancer-Free After Radiation: 'Thanksgiving Came Early'
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemo
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemotherapy: 'I Even Got to Ring the Bell'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Mom Blythe Danner's Cancer Was 'Scary' —'But She's the Strongest Person I Know'
Ballet Dancer Kara Skrubis Continues Dance Following Bone Cancer, Amputation: ‘I Never Gave Up’
21-Year-Old Dance Major Continues Ballet Following Bone Cancer, Leg Amputation: 'I Never Gave Up'
Jeanine Patten-Coble created if offering free vacations for Breast Cancer families. Jeanine loving life.
Mom Who Beat Breast Cancer Gives Free Vacations to Patients and Their Families to Make 'Priceless Memories'
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer Has Started Chemo
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Begins Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'I Feel Pretty Decent'
Clea Shearer
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Launches Breast Cancer Research Fund While Undergoing Chemo
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfoqj-Yuk7I/?hl=en cleashearer Verified My mother took this photo of me receiving my 4th round of AC chemo last week. It struck me that I never realized my nurses are in full hazmat suits while they administer my toxic treatment. I’ve clearly been there each time, yet it never sunk in. When she sent me this picture, my reaction to the drugs finally made sense. I wanted my own hazmat suit… I didn’t want this in my body. Surely there was another way. There wasn’t. There isn’t. I spent the weekend in more agony than I hope anyone ever has to endure. My bones hurt, my skin hurt, it was hard to walk, hard to see, hard to eat. I couldn’t keep my eyes open, but I also couldn’t sleep. It was nothing short of a living hell with no escape. And then I woke up Monday feeling so much better I almost cried. I was out of the woods, turned a corner, was on the other side of the mountain - and every other euphemism you can find for being effing DONE with the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. It’s been 4 months since my diagnosis. I’ve had a bilateral mastectomy, a subsequent surgery, and endured the harshest chemo around. I still have another 4+ months to go (12 weeks of Taxol chemo and 5 weeks of radiation), but it all gets easier from here and I couldn’t be happier. I even spent the morning on the St Regis Rome website because literally why not…2023 is going to be my year. I say it all the time, but thanks for being with me on this journey. Some days when it feels impossible, it’s what gets me through. ♥️ Xo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Says She Was in 'Agony' After 4th Round of Chemo for Breast Cancer
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin
The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin Gives Update on Clea Shearer's Breast Cancer Battle: 'She's Strong'
Clea Shearer
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkMZ-oBP1Fg/ teddimellencamp Verified Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc. I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested. I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course. I will do my best to answer any questions you may have as they come up. I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad. 🖤 Edited · 1h
Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis
normani
Normani Says She Felt 'Helpless' After Her Mother's Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis