The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'

Clea Shearer is celebrating a major milestone.

On Tuesday, the star of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit announced she is officially cancer free by posting a series of pictures and videos with her husband John Shearer from the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

In April, Clea revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," Clea, 40, began her lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday.

Noting that she was first diagnosed with the illness on March 8, The Home Edit co-founder shared she "went into surgery for my double mastectomy" the following month, adding that she was "unsure what my treatment plan would be."

"I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors," she explained.

Detailing the next step of her journey, Clea continued, "6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol."

"I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments," she said.

Sharing some other obstacles she endured, Clea wrote, "In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc."

On Nov. 22 — almost nine months following her diagnosis — Clea learned that she is "cancer free."

Reflecting on the "many silver linings" she experienced along the way, Clea shared, "My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It's crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute."

"I've also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It's a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us," she said.

Concluding the post, she wrote, "As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea."

Speaking with PEOPLE about her diagnosis in April, Clea said, "I'm a fighter. If anyone can crush cancer, it is me."