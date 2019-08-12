The Doctors' Travis Stork and Parris Bell Are Married! — 'It Was Perfect'

Image zoom Gina Petersen Photography

Congratulations to the happy couple!

The Doctors’ Dr. Travis Stork and Parris Bell officially tied the knot on August 3 in an intimate wedding ceremony officiated by a close friend, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple is now on their honeymoon in the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Oahu. Both Stork and Bell shared a few images from the special day on Instagram, excited about their new chapter together.

RELATED: Power Up! Meet the Latest Addition to PEOPLE’s Health Squad Who Will Tackle All Your Questions

“I married the best person I’ve ever met in front of our very closest friends and family last weekend,” Bell wrote. “As if that weren’t great enough, our best friend, Julie, officiated our wedding 😭.”

“I am so grateful for this man and for our tribe. Thank you all so much for celebrating with us!,” she added. “We had TOO much fun.”

RELATED: Dr. Travis Stork Reveals What Viewers Can Expect from Lamar Odom’s Full Interview on The Doctors

The newlywed also revealed some details from the wedding, and shared that their wedding planner, Kasey Schaffer, had managed to pull off the occasion in “under one month.”

Meanwhile, Stork shared, “We did a thing yesterday. It was perfect. 8.3.19 ❤️🎉” alongside black and white photos taken by their close friend and photographer, Gina Peterson, during the ceremony and reception.

Ahead of their big day, the couple decided to de-stress from wedding jitters with a pre-wedding honeymoon to Costa Rica — with The PEOPLE’s Health Squad doctor writing on Instagram that “Pre-wedding honeymoons are good for your health!”

The couple is now enjoying their actual honeymoon in Hawaii, and spent some time at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, according to some sweet sunset snaps shared by Bell.

Stork and Bell first met in 2016 through a mutual friend in Nashville, where they both live.