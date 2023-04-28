'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Was 'Afraid' After Autism Diagnosis at 34 — But Says It 'Made Me Feel Free'

Amber Borzotra is opening up about the adjustment she's had after being diagnosed with autism in her 30s.

The former Challenge winner and Big Brother alumna, 35, recently spoke to Today about having to learn about autism and herself since her late diagnosis last year.

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication."

According to the organization, signs of autism usually present around ages 2-3 years of age. However, signs can be missed because autism is a spectrum and pediatricians may want to give a patient time to develop before making a diagnosis, the Child Mind Institute states.

Borzotra admitted that she was initially "afraid" about discussing her autism diagnosis because of how society often portrays it as something negative. She told the outlet that it's been a journey in recent months understanding that "nothing was wrong" with her.

"I feel like autistic traits are often passed off as character flaws," she said. "The thing that hurts the most is there's been so much ignorance in it as well. I was afraid to just be open about it because of the judgment."

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

After doing her own research about autism and speaking to others living with the condition, Borzotra said she's now embracing her differences.

"Now that I know why I'm doing it, I feel so relieved," she said, adding that her diagnosis "made me feel free."

"It's about finally being myself and understanding there's nothing wrong, and I'm an amazing person and I'm a beautiful person inside," she continued. "I can't let society dictate or make me feel any lower than I was once feeling."

Borzotra added that it's important to talk more about autism and neurodivergent conditions in order to remove that stigma and debunk myths about them.

"I'm OK sharing my story and I'd much rather help those … who want to share theirs, as well, or bring more awareness," she told Today. "I'm hoping that I can make others feel the same way and have a beautiful experience in the end like I did."

Borzotra first revealed she was diagnosed with autism during The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion on March 1.

"I was diagnosed as autistic," the reality star — who's expecting her first baby with Ride or Dies partner Chauncey Palmer — said at the time. "I struggle in social settings, and this pressure has been so much on me. And I've taken meds for depression and anxiety in this game, and I've told people I haven't because it was embarrassing."

She later added: "I wish I would've found out a lot sooner because I've struggled with my identity for 34 years."

While her costars assured she shouldn't be ashamed of taking medicine for her mental health, Borzotra was emotional as she said she felt like "it was embarrassing for people to make it seem like it wasn't working, so it was something deeper."

After filming wrapped on The Challenge season 38, Borzotra sought more information about her health.

"I really needed help," she said. "It's been so hard, and I had to figure out why I'm this person and why, my whole life, I've felt the way I've felt and I am this way. I'm trying to find my own community of people that understand that."